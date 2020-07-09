Stylish LED Table Lamps That’ll Light Up Your Space

Let there be light. When the sun goes down, you should have a chic LED table light to turn on. Great for desks, bedside tables and living room tables, these lamps are versatile and can go in nearly any room in your home. It’s better to rely on a lamp for your light source. If you flip on the overhead light at night, you might have a harder time falling asleep. Little lamps scattered around your home will make your place feel bathed in warm light and will help you relax after a stressful day.

What’s the difference between LED and incandescent bulbs anyway? LED lights use much less energy than the old-fashioned kind. They use 75 percent less energy, in fact. If you try to keep your home green, you’ll want to go with LED. Your electric bill might thank you for it, too.

We picked out the best LED table lamps for you. The three lamps below all represent different decor styles. We have a more traditional option, a unique, stylish pick and one modern, minimalistic selection. The lamps all have some sort of bells and whistles. Two of our picks have USB chargers, so you can plug your phone in while sitting underneath a lamp. The other pick has adjustable light settings, so you won’t be stuck with a too-bright or too-dim lamp.

1. Albrillo Spiral Design LED Table Lamp

This lamp looks totally different and unique with its spiral shape. It can transform your space completely. You won’t want to go back to the traditional lamp. With a three-color light that changes from warm white to cold white, the lamp will light your room in a tasteful way, without bothering your eyes. The base of the lamp is anti-slip, so you don’t have to worry that an accidental bump will send it crashing to the ground.

2. TaoTronics White Wood Grain LED Desk

If you spend time burning the midnight oil, this is the stylish, minimalist lamp for you. The flicker-free light has five different color combinations and seven different brightness modes on the base of the lamp, so you can find the setting that works best with your eyes. You can also adjust and swivel the base and lamp head. If you’re worried about this lamp taking up one of your precious outlets, don’t fret. This lamp has a USB charging port.

3. Lifeholder Table Lamp

If you’re short on outlets in your house or apartment, this lamp can solve that problem. It has two built-in USB charging ports, so you can easily charge your phone and tablet. This lamp is perfect for small spaces and has a string and a cord attachment to help turn the lamp on and off, ensuring you don’t have to leave your bed. You get a warm E26 warm white bulb with the lamp, meaning you don’t have to go out of your way to purchase one separately. It comes in square or round shapes.