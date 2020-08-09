Bright LED Garland Lights That’ll Transform Any Room

Create a magical paradise in your home with garland lights. They aren’t only for the holidays. No one says you can’t use them year-round. Whether you want to string many strands of lights around your room or have a specific project in mind, these lights can totally change your home. Put some lights in a wine bottle and create a conversational art piece. Or backlight your bed with a garland light headboard. The possibilities are endless. If the vibe is usually minimalistic and cold, LED lights can turn your room into a cozy den.

We found the best LED garland lights for you. There are three very different strands on this list. We’ve got traditional lights, minimalist lights and strands with big bulbs. Each strand set has a minimum of 50 LED lights and a maximum of 100. What these light strands do have in common is that they’re energy-efficient, so you won’t rack up an insane electric bill. One set plugs into the wall, while two are battery-operated. Two of our picks have multiple settings, allowing you to go from festive party to chill evening by changing how frequently the lights flash.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. 36ft 100 LED Outdoor Battery Fairy Lights

Set the mood with this pack of 100 fairy lights. The lights have eight different modes and multiple brightness levels that you can choose from. After you pick your mode, your LED lights will remember it, meaning that you don’t have to reset it constantly. This strand of LED lights is battery-operated, so you can control them with a remote control. There’s also a timer that you can set to turn the lights off after 6 hours.

2. LED String Lights

With this set of 50 lights, you get super bright lights that only slightly protrude from the ultra thin wire. That means you can decorate nearly anything with them. You aren’t restricted by bulky lights. You get 16.5 ft. of strand and a battery box. The sets also come in green, pink, red, blue, rainbow and a cool white, if you’re looking for something more colorful. You’ll need to purchase the three AA batteries separately.

3. MOICO Globe String Lights for Bedroom

Transform any room with these warm LED globe lights. The unique globe shape changes the vibe and mood of wherever you put them. With this set, you get 100 LED Lights and 33 ft of string lights. These energy-saving lights are perfect for using regularly. The lights have eight different settings, including twinkle, slow fade, wave, sequential and more. You can plug these lights straight into the wall, no batteries required.