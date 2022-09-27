Level Up Your Fall Wardrobe With These 13 Pairs of Chic Leather Pants—Including Zara, Aritzia and AGOLDE

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I didn’t get into leather pants until last fall because I had always assumed they would be uncomfortable, squeak with every moment and instantly make my legs sweat. However, after buying and wearing my first and only pair, I completely understand the hype and why they keep cropping up in my feeds season after season. I also now recognize the importance of investing in a high-quality pair that’ll stick around for years to come. Whether you’re a leather pants newbie or have a whole section of your closet dedicated to them, there’s a pair for you that’ll keep you both warm and stylish.

Leather pants are fall wardrobe essentials that are so versatile, you can wear them with anything and to anything. Style them with a chunky sweater, heeled boots and a coat to transition smoothly from a day in the office to happy hour with your besties. For a more laidback look, throw on a basic t-shirt, your most-loved pair of sneakers and a puffer jacket. And when spring has finally sprung, replace all of those bulkier layers with a cropped top and your go-to sandals. See, there is truly an infinite number of ways to wear leather pants across multiple seasons.

The best part about this trend is that your favorite brands likely already carry some incredible options. There’s the iconic Melina Pant from Aritzia, as well as extra chic styles from Zara and Abercrombie & Fitch. And if you’re worried about buying ones made from real leather, there’s no need to stress because all of the picks (except for two) are made from faux leather materials.

Keep scrolling for 13 pairs of the best leather pants to wear on repeat this fall.

RELATED: Baggy Jeans Are The Only Celeb-Approved Pants You Need This Fall—Shop These 16 Pairs

Zara Faux Leather Cargo Pants

Cargo pants are all the rage these days, so it’s only fitting you grab this faux leather pair from Zara. They have the perfect amount of slouch to go with your fave sneaks or chunky boots. They’re also the most affordable option on this list, ringing you up for only $50, which is such a steal for faux leather pants.

Abercrombie & Fitch Criss-Cross Waistband Vegan Leather Pants

Criss-cross waistbands on leggings, jeans and now, leather pants, add an extra oomph to any look. Available in sizes 23W to 37W and various length options, this pair will become a trusty piece in your cold weather going-out uniform.

AGOLDE Pieced 90’s Pinch Waist Jean

I’m drooling over this jean and leather pant crossover because I’ve never seen anything quite like it before.

AGOLDE Recycled Leather 90’s Pinch Waist Pant

AGOLDE is back at it again with yet another eye-catching pair of leather pants. This one is made from 50 percent recycled leather and gives you a shiny, wet leather look.

Aritzia The Melina Pant

You are in for such a treat with these leather pants because I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many color options (32, to be exact). The Melina Pant has amassed quite the cult following and that’s probably because it’s made from Aritizia’s innovative vegan leather that’s so good, you wouldn’t even know it’s not real. If you already have a pair, grab another colorway or go for the flared version.

Good American Better Than Leather Wide Leg Pants

Straight-leg leather pants seem to be most on-trend at the moment, but try a wide-leg pair for fun movement and extra breathing room for your legs. Plus, there’s plenty of space to add a layer underneath for those brisk fall days.

Good American Better Than Leather Wide… $149 Buy Now

Stradivarius STR Faux Leather Straight Leg Cargo Pants

I had to include another cargo pant option simply because I have a feeling they’re going to have a moment this fall. With the Y2K revival, it’s basically inevitable.

Abercrombie & Fitch Split-Hem Vegan Leather Slim Flare Pants

I find it so hard to resist split-hem pants. Why? Because they’re a bit more playful and exciting than ones that have ordinary, straight-across hems (though those are, of course, also great).

Express Super High Waisted Faux Leather Pleated Wide Leg Pant

Leather pants that have pleats are a rare sight to see, so add this pair to your cart ASAP. They feel a bit more dressed-up and could easily earn a spot in your regular office rotation. Style these pants with a matching blazer and you’ll be serving major looks at work.

Eloquii Patent Faux Leather Pant

These patent leather pants are off the charts sleek and sexy. Jaws may very well drop when you show up in this bold red number.

Gap High Rise Faux-Leather Vintage Slim Jeans

Chocolate brown might be the chicest and most fall-ready color you could wear. These faux leather jeans have that wow factor that’ll have people constantly asking you where you got your pants from.

Alice + Olivia Dylan Wide-Leg Vegan Leather Pants

These vegan leather pants are another workplace must-have, especially if you’re tired of alternating between the same two pairs of trousers.

Akris Punto Frey Faux Leather Pants

Who knew paperbag waist pants also came in leather? This Akris Punto pair carries a hefty price tag, but they’ll remain a staple in your wardrobe for years to come.