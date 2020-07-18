Beautiful Leather Notebooks That Look Vintage

Let’s be honest, jotting down your hopes and dreams in a spiral notebook with plastic covers doesn’t feel very special. Whether you’re working on your side-hustle or starting your next masterpiece, you should have a notebook that reflects your energy and #lifegoals. Treat yourself to an extra special notebook as you work toward them. There’s something so luxe about putting your hand on a buttery, smooth leather cover and flipping it open a thick, blank page. Leather also has a unique smell that just puts you in a productive mood. These notebooks feel vintage—especially next to their sparkly and patterned cousins.

The best leather notebooks are carefully crafted to make writing your novel, recounting your day or bullet-journaling a nearly sacred act. You just feel more put-together and important when you pull a leather journal out of your bag. Our picks have a total of 240 pages, so you have plenty of pages to work with. They also have a ribbon bookmark, so you never lose your place. One of our picks comes with a bonus leather accessory, while another is from an experienced brand, known for quality products. Check out our picks below.

1. Leather Journals for Women and Men + Pen Holder

This beautiful handmade journal has thick paper that ensures your pens won’t leak through the pages. There are also two satin ribbons, so you can mark two spots, and page dividers throughout the journal to separate projects. It also comes with a matching leather pen holder that feels super elegant. You can order the set in black, brown or white, and each other has a unique design. Choose from plain or lined paper.

2. C.R. Gibson Brown Bonded Leather Journal

This brand has been making journals for 140 years, so you know that you’re going to get a well-made, long-lasting notebook. This bonded leather journal is designed to lay flat as you write on the lined paper, so you won’t have to deal with the cover popping up. There’s a ribbon marker and elastic band closure to securely guard your journal. In addition to this buttery brown notebook, there are also three leatherette options.

3. Leather Journal Writing Notebook

This notebook looks like it came straight out of an antique shop. It’s made out of genuine water buffalo leather and cotton paper, so you’ll feel like you’re writing in another era. There’s a total of 240 pages inside, giving you plenty of real estate for writing or drawing. The leather strap wraps around the journal keeping your secrets safe. It’s available in a 7 in. by 5 in. size or an 8 in. by 6 in. size.