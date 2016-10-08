StyleCaster
Share

25 Must-Have Leather Jackets For Every Budget

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Must-Have Leather Jackets For Every Budget

Lauren Caruso
by
25 Must-Have Leather Jackets For Every Budget
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Decision fatigue is a very, very real thing. And in my perpetual effort not to exhaust the decision-making sections of my brain, the moment the weather drops into the 60s, I basically wear the same iteration of a flowy-pants-cropped-sweater-and-sneakers outfit. In fact, despite the three dozen pairs of pants currently hanging in my closet (I know, I know) I wore the same black pair, like, three times last week because they were closest to the top of the pile. (Don’t judge me; you’ve done it, too.) But the one thing that always tops of my go-to uniform once the mornings get brisk is my leather jacket.

MORE: How to Take Care of Your Leather Jacket—The Right Way

I picked mine up while on vacation in Paris a couple years ago, thereby depleting my entire vacation spending money in one four-minute transaction. It was a couple hundred dollars more than I’ve ever spent on anything, save for a plane ticket, and I almost regretted it until I realized it’s weather appropriate in NYC for about nine months of out the year: It goes on over T-shirts and sweaters in the fall and spring, and layered below one (or two) coats in the winter, depending on how apocalyptic it is out there, solidly keeping my cost per wear down in the pennies.

MORE: How to Wear Boyfriend Jeans: 10 Stylish Outfits

But even if you don’t have $500 to blow on an item of clothing, we culled 25 of the best leather jackets—both faux and genuine leather in myriad colorways—to shop now, no matter your budget.

MORE: See All the Standout Fall Street Style from Paris Fashion Week

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

Y.A.S Ash Leather Jacket with White Faux Fur Collar, $355; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS

H&M Biker Jacket, $69.99; at H&M

 

Photo: H&M

J.O.A. Pale Pink Shearling Jacket, $135; at Pixie Market

Club Monaco Rayah Suede Jacket, $745; at Club Monaco

 

Photo: Club Monaco

Talula Morton Jacket $165; at Aritzia

ASOS Premium Biker Jacket With Heavy Wash, $258; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS

VEDA x Alice Lancaster Leather Moto Jacket, $1,500; at TENOVERSIX

Mode Kungen Leather Jacket in Into The Deep, $104.37; at Mode Kungen

Photo: Mode Kungen

Genuine People Black Faux Leather Jacket, $180; at Genuine People

 

Photo: Genuine People

Balenciaga Off-the-Shoulder Leather Biker Jacket, $3,350; at Barneys New York

 

Photo: Barneys New York

Tibi Anesia Cropped Belted Leather Jacket, $543.90; at The Outnet

 

Photo: The Outnet

Oak + Fort Jacket F18, $198; at Oak + Fort

 

Photo: Oak + Fort

Wilsons Leather Vintage Asymmetrical Fringe Moto Jacket, $279.99; at Wilson Leather

 

Photo: Wilson Leather

Ganni Lloyd Biker Jacket, $615; at Ganni

 

Photo: Ganni

Veda Jayne Suede Jacket in Saffire, $990; at Veda

 

Photo: Veda

Forever21 Plus Size Moto Jacket, $29.90; at Forever21

 

Photo: Forever21

Topshop Embroidered Leather Jacket, $560; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Mackage Lisa Jacket, $790; at Club Monaco

 

Zara Leather Effect Jacket, $69.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Iro Kally Leather Jacket, $2,880; at Iro

 

Photo: Iro

Mango Leather Biker Jacket, $199.99; at Mango

 

Photo: Mango

Invasion of the Body Patchers Moto Jacket, $128; at Pixie Market

 

Photo: Nasty Gal

Whistles Toscana Fur Collar Jacket, $455; at Whistles

 

Photo: Whistles

The Arrivals Winter Vadar Moto Jacket in Cognac, $745; at The Arrivals

Mackage Selene Jacket, $890; at Aritzia

Next slideshow starts in 10s

15 Ways to Eat Beets That Go Beyond Basic Salad Toppings

15 Ways to Eat Beets That Go Beyond Basic Salad Toppings
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share