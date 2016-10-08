25 Must-Have Leather Jackets For Every Budget

Decision fatigue is a very, very real thing. And in my perpetual effort not to exhaust the decision-making sections of my brain, the moment the weather drops into the 60s, I basically wear the same iteration of a flowy-pants-cropped-sweater-and-sneakers outfit. In fact, despite the three dozen pairs of pants currently hanging in my closet (I know, I know) I wore the same black pair, like, three times last week because they were closest to the top of the pile. (Don’t judge me; you’ve done it, too.) But the one thing that always tops of my go-to uniform once the mornings get brisk is my leather jacket.

I picked mine up while on vacation in Paris a couple years ago, thereby depleting my entire vacation spending money in one four-minute transaction. It was a couple hundred dollars more than I’ve ever spent on anything, save for a plane ticket, and I almost regretted it until I realized it’s weather appropriate in NYC for about nine months of out the year: It goes on over T-shirts and sweaters in the fall and spring, and layered below one (or two) coats in the winter, depending on how apocalyptic it is out there, solidly keeping my cost per wear down in the pennies.

But even if you don’t have $500 to blow on an item of clothing, we culled 25 of the best leather jackets—both faux and genuine leather in myriad colorways—to shop now, no matter your budget.