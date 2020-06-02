Faux Leather Motorcycle Jackets to Add to Your Wardrobe

If you want that cool leather jacket look without harming any animals, you should check out faux leather jackets. Much better for our mooing friends, these jackets still keep you the tactile, buttery smooth feeling. They feel just like leather, but aren’t.

Faux leather jackets are also much less maintenance than the real thing. Leather has problems in the rain. The rain removes the oils from the leather jacket, leaving it dry and brittle. You have to treat the leather to bring back to its former glory. Artificial leather jackets are more water-resistant. It’s still not a great idea to leave your jacket out in the rain, but it won’t become brittle like leather.

We found the best leather and faux leather jackets for you. These faux jackets are so convincing that no one will be able to tell that you aren’t wearing a real leather jacket. We picked jackets that are flattering and form-fitting. They don’t only look good, though. These picks are super comfy and something that you can walk around all day in. Two of our picks have removable hoodies, so you can add or take away a layer of warmth if you need to. These jackets also come in plenty of colors, if you want something more than the classic black jacket.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Levi's Women's Faux Leather Motorcycle Jacket

This shorter, stylish asymmetrical leather jacket is made out of faux leather. Featuring snap-down lapels and epaulettes, this jacket has a cool tough biker chic vibe. Versatile and a closet must-have, this jacket can transition from day to night seamlessly. The belt is removable, and you’re able to unzip and roll up the sleeve cuffs. It comes in six different leather options, including washed navy, plum, black (pictured), oyster, petrol green croc and washed gray.

2. Made By Johnny Women’s Faux Leather Zip Up

This leather jacket has a built-in hood to keep you warm on brisk nights. You can change the style of the jacket by removing the knit hood, making it look like a racing jacket. The faux leather jacket is fitted, which emphasizes your curves. It features two zippered front pockets and a snap closure at the top. In addition to the classic black (pictured), there are more than 15 colors to choose from.

3. Lock and Love Women's Removable Hooded Faux Leather Jacket

This buttery brown leather jacket, fittingly named Cognac, from Lock and Love is a comfy fitted faux leather jacket. It features an asymmetrical zipper, a removable hood and a belt detailing around the bottom of the jacket. There are two small zippered pockets for storage. This jacket supposedly feels very similar to real leather. Love and Lock has more than 20 jackets available, from a bright red to a slate gray.