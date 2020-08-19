Leaning Desk Shelves are the Space-Saving Solution Every Studio Needs

If you live in a studio apartment, dorm room, or just a small space in general, you’ve probably already discovered the life-changing powers of investing in multi-functional and space-saving furniture and home decor items that aren’t bulky but are still functional and chic. Whether you work from home or not, having a desk to work from, write, and read is essential, but unfortunately, they often take up a ridiculous amount of surface area, leading a lot of small-space dwellers to go without one altogether. Fortunately, there is a solution that’s not only practical but also looks cute as well.

Leaning desk shelves are truly the perfect two-in-one home item that allows you to work efficiently in a slim space, while also doubling as a savvy storage option for your office supplies, trinkets, camera collection, and well, the list goes on. These vertically-oriented hybrids allow you to save space and still get to work all without marring your space’s overall aesthetic. Ahead, check out our favorite multipurpose leaning desk shelves to add to your own space without breaking the bank.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Designa Computer Desk Shelf

This computer desk is wide enough to write, type, and work comfortably and efficiently without taking up to much space. It’s also designed with a built-in bookshelf for extra storage.

2. GOTDCO Ladder Desk

This slim desk and shelf hybrid is designed with premium wooden and metal design for an industrial meet rustic aesthetic. The space-saving two-in-one is wide enough to use your computer with ease but small enough to not over-crowd a small space.

3. Tangkula 3-Tier Ladder Computer Desk

This narrow, multifunctional workstation is the perfect work from home solution for smaller homes and studio apartments. The compact design features both a computer desktop surface and a two-tier she’d for storage and display.