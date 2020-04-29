Psychedelic Lava Lamps Are Officially Making a Comeback

Lava lamps were the quintessential lighting staple of the ’60s and ’70s, but the novelty home decor piece is making a major comeback in modern dwellings as of late. The psychedelic light fixture was dreamed up in a bar back in 1963, inspired by the bubbling motion of an egg timer, but these neon lamps actually have a somewhat tranquilizing effect. They’re the perfect accent piece for any eclectic, retro, or bohemian interior design style, and they’re (surprisingly) an affordable investment to boot.

Lava lamps made a major comeback back in the ’90s but were more synonymous with funky children decor for the playroom, or, at best, hippie counterculture as opposed to adult-friendly lighting fixtures. However, lava lamps actually do still exist, and the contemporary versions of the original models are far less juvenile—and somewhat surprisingly—cool accent pieces to add a dash of the past to your apartment or house. If you’re in the mood to add a bit of kitsch to your current collection, we’ve rounded up a few neat lava lamps to give your space a cool, kaleidoscopic vibe with just one piece.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Original Lava Lamp

This model is made by the official Original Lava Lamp line and features a traditional, retro-inspired body with a multicolored (yellow wax and purple liquid) lava interior. This model has a twenty-ounce capacity, classic motion style, and a sturdy metal base.

2. Lava Light Paintball Lava Lamp

Featuring a classic motion and body, this lava lamp gets a novelty twist courtesy of the paintball decal motif that perfectly accentuates the liquid-like motion of the wax inside. It’s equipped with a twenty-five watt light build and features a durable aluminum stand.

3. Schylling Colormax Lava Lamp

With a unique galaxy-inspired design throughout, this contemporary lava lamp gets a modern spin-off of the classic design. The liquid also features silver glitter and star decals for an ultra space-inspired effect.