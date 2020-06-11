Perfect Your Latte Art Skills With These Espresso Makers

A frequent criticism of millennials is that we buy too many lattes. Some say that’s why we still have student loans and don’t have much money in our savings. We don’t agree with this blanket, broad assessment of millennials. Everyone should be able to get a little joy. If you get that from picking up an iced latte on Fridays, the more power to you. Cutting out your weekly latte is probably not going to save the large amount of money some of these older financial experts say it will. That being said, if you’re trying to break up with your barista for whatever reason and want to start making lattes at home, we’ve got you covered. Searching for a latte maker that doesn’t look immensely complicated or make you feel like you feel like it’s rocket science is difficult. Espresso machines are intimidating, which is why we rounded up the best latte makers for you.

These makers can help make you a latte art expert. They can create everything from coffee to cappuccinos. We have one more traditional maker among our picks, which is perfect for the latte drinker that wants to fully commit to the process. Our other two options involve coffee pods, which are low-stress, making it ideal for the person who tends to run a little bit behind in the mornings. Check out our choices below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker

Make lattes, cappuccinos, espresso and coffee with minimal stress. This maker from Keurig can do it all. In addition to the coffee maker, there’s a frothing station. To make a latte, you put in any K-Cup and brew a coffee shot. Meanwhile, you froth your whole, skim, almond or soy milk. You pour the froth over the coffee, and voila, you’ve got a latte. You can choose from 4 oz., 8 oz., 10 oz. and 12 oz. cup sizes. The frother is dishwasher-safe, so you don’t have to worry about a heavy clean-up. The machine comes in charcoal or nickel colors.

2. NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto Coffee Machine

You can get a delicious latte simply pressing a few buttons. You simply insert the appropriate capsule, and choose the latte button on the LED display. You can specify what size you want and how strong you want your latte to be. With the flip of the toggle switch, you can make your latte iced or hot. You can order the NESCAFÉ speciality pods, like the Cafe Au Lait and Cappuccino, separately. This machine also has a simple, intuitive design and won’t take up much room on your counter.

3. Barsetto Espresso Machine

Practice your foam skills with this programmable espresso machine. You can make a latte from start to finish. There’s even a grinder machine in the maker, so you don’t have to fuss with a separate bean grinding machine. There’s a milk frother on the side, along with a button to help control the release of steam, to help you make those creamy, foamy lattes in the morning. You can live your dreams, become a latte art expert and document your new skill on social media.