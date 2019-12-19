10 Super Last Minute Gift Ideas That You Can Instantly Send Online

Scroll To See More Images

Since I can remember, I’ve literally done all of my holiday gift shopping on Christmas Eve, and there’s been a few anxiety-inducing occasions when I’ve forgotten someone on my list on Christmas Day. Fortunately, thanks to the advent of online gifting options, if you happen to find yourself in this rather unfortunate situation this year, you’re not completely shit out of luck. As a bona fide anti-holiday person with a penchant for procrastinating, I’ve become pretty well-versed in the art of finding the best last minute gifts that you can literally send online or via email — even in an Uber while on your way to your family’s Christmas (or whichever holiday you honor and celebrate) dinner.

Obviously, making a mad dash into your local grocery store (because frankly, that’s all that will be open) to get your hands on a generic gift card is an option, but believe me, there are plenty of other easy and quick gifting options that will actually make it look like you put some effort into — even if you most certainly did not.

Because really, pursuing over the hopelessly picked-over selection of cheesy holiday Hallmark cards and gift cards is a dead give away that you have no time management skills (*raising my guilty little hand*) or have forgotten about the giftee in question altogether. TBH, some of these instant gift options that you can deliver via email aren’t just decent last minute options, but they’re also just cool gifts that people will actually use and love in general. From Lyft cards to a BoxyCharm subscription that keeps on giving, these surprisingly cool gift ideas will come to the rescue when it’s seriously crunch time.

All it takes is literally a few clicks and you’ve scored the perfect gift for the beauty lover on your last minute list. You can choose between three different box options:BoxyCharm Basic, which features five products worth over for $25 per month, BoxyCharm Premium which offers six or seven luxe products for $35 per month or BoxyLuxe, which delivers eight or more products for just $49.99.

For the foodie or wellness junkie in your life, a Territory Foods digital gift card is a thoughtful gift that will allow them to order from a vast selection of tasty pre-made dishes delivered straight to their door. Whether they’re plant-based or following a special diet like Keto or Whole30 (or just like healthy and actually delicious meals that are ready in minutes), they’ll not only be excited to select their meals for the week, but they’ll also totally enjoy a week off from cooking.

Okay, it may sound kind of basic, but if you’re a Prime member, you already know how much the service’s ridiculously expansive product range is, and how the one to two-day shipping speeds are a major game changer. Plus, Prime members get access to special deals and streaming services. You can give the gift of prime for three months at just $39 or the entire year for $119.

For the wine connoisseur (or just you know, straight up wino) in your life, Winc offers last-minute gifters a digital gift card option which you can send to the recipient instantly via email in the amount of your choice.

Disney + is literally all of the rage right now, so why not gift the Disney-obsessed person on your list with one of the most coveted memberships of the year with the Disney+ Gift Subscription Card? For just $70 bucks a pop (and few clicks) you can gift a year’s worth of binge-worthy content.

I don’t know if it’s just an LA thing, or simply a thing in general, but most of my friends prefer to take a workout class rather than hit the gym to workout or the pavement for an outdoor run. Unfortunately, exercise classes are definitely not cheap. This gift will help them kick off the 2020 with a newfound motivation to get in (or keep in) shape and actually not get bored while in the process.

For just $10 a month (or $110 if you want to gift them for the whole year), IPSY delivers their signature, curated Glam Bags to your giftee each month. It’s a fun way to get to try new products without committing or splurging on full size products that you’re not sure you’re in love with yet. Plus, there’s nothing like getting a package delivered full of beauty surprises.

With a subscription to MasterClass, an online learning platform that offers lessons from industry leaders and bona fide celebrities, you take classes about acting, cooking, fashion design from A-listers like Natalie Portman, Steph Curry, Marc Jacobs and Anna Wintour from the comfort of home. A lot of people wouldn’t justify buying it for themselves, which makes it the perfect gift that’s totally procrastinator-friendly.

Why just give them one singular book when you gift them with access to an unlimited amount of books, magazines, audiobooks and so much more? A six month membership will only set you back $50, and an entire year is only $100, but the knowledge they’ll gain from all this free (well, free to them) content is totally priceless. Plus, it requires super minimal effort on your part — just a few clicks and you’re golden.

Okay fine, so technically it’s a gift card, but while it may unconventional, it will be much appreciated. The advent of ride sharing apps has undoubtedly made our lives more convenient, whether you want to grab happy hour with friends without having to drink and drive (and please, don’t) or don’t want to pay $30+ for parking at a concert. However, these inexpensive rides can definitely add up. Having a comped balance in your Lyft account is a special treat that’s more useful than you’d think. They’ll really appreciate it.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.