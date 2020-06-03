Versatile Lariat Necklaces to Match Any Personal Style

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to necklace trends, nostalgic styles like the iconic ’90s-era shell puka pendants, leather chokers, and of course timeless lockets (especially heart-shaped models) have reigned supreme. However, there’s an under-the-radar star starting to resurface that gives you a little bit of a modern spin, while allowing for the utmost in versatility. Sure, chokers are chic and alluring, but they can feel like they’re a little suffocating around the neck—and even look a bit juvenile to some—-but long-line lariat necklaces give you a customizable look that’s infidelity versatile and universally-flattering and are a match for a multitude of different fashion styles, from bohemian chic to sleek minimalist.

Best of all, lariat necklaces offer a dangling choker-long-chain hybrid appeal, which means they complement a wide range of different necklines, from plunging v-neck styles to modest mock necks—they literally look good with any top. If you’re looking to give your stale jewelry lineup a fresh and multi-tasking upgrade, we’ve rounded up a few chic and universally-flattering lariat necklaces that you’re sure to love just as much as we do.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. SHEGRACE Double Layered Necklace

This luxe rose gold lariat necklace is designed with 925 sterling silver and three round AAA zircon pendants to match to prevent wear and tear and premature tarnishing.

2. Bohemian Synthetic Turquoise Necklace

This multi-thread necklace features a trendy lariat design as well as timeless turquoise embellishment for a classic, bohemian touch. Designed with premium 100 percent authentic leather and stone, this sturdy necklace is built to last.

3. Gorgeous Y Necklaces Lariat Necklace

Designed with 14 karat gold, this universally-appealing lariat necklace complements any outfit without making too much of a statement. It’s the perfect dainty accent piece for both casual and formal events when you need a bit of something extra for your look.