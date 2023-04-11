The 10 Best Large Bags For Work, Errands & Life

Scroll To See More Images
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.
Sid Slouchy Vegan Tote
This soft vegan leather tote comes in five colors. The vegan leather has a brushed look to give the bag a vintage effect. The bottom of the bag is structured and has metal feet so this will look cute when it sits on your desk.
Darwen Tote
Whether you’re headed to the office or the pool, this Isabel Marant tote is sporty chic. There’s a zippered pocket on the inside and a slide pocket on the outside to help organize your knickknacks.
Large Le Pliage Tote
In case you missed it, Longchamp is making a comeback. I recently repurchased this Le Pliage tote and can’t believe I ever stopped wearing mine in the first place. It holds so much and sits comfortably on my shoulders for hours.
Cyme Tote
Polène is the darling brand of TikTok right now, and for good reason. The leather bags and silhouettes are of designer quality without the four-digit designer price tag. This tote comes in four colors (and a few seasonal color options that are currently sold out). This bag can be carried by the handle or worn with the larger strap on your shoulder.
Side-Cinch Shopper Bag 18L
If you find yourself packing for both the gym and the workday, then this Lululemon shopper bag is a great pick. It’s available in five fun colors and made with water-repellent fabric.
Linnea Tote
If you want a classic, sturdy tote that fits your minimalist, chic office style—this tote is the one for you! It comes in five neutral shades and will fit a laptop up to 14”.
XL Nylon Tote Bag
This nylon tote zips close which is always a bonus with a work bag. Zara also has the option to customize the bag with your initials.
Kasbah Jacquard Fabric Tote Bag
For days when your tote bag needs to be just as cute as your outfit, this spacious printed Sandro bag is perfect.
Striped Nylon Bag
This nylon bag is the ultimate way to add a pop of color to your spring and summer work wardrobe and it’s under $23.
Large Morris Raffia Tote
A beach bag that doubles as a summer work tote is a great investment. This woven Proenza Schouler White Label bag will be your go-to year after year.