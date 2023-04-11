The 10 Best Large Bags For Work, Errands & Life

You’ve probably seen the “What’s In My Bag” video format on YouTube where celebrities and influencers show the incredibly well-curated content of their designer handbags. Piece by piece, they reveal the essentials they deem worthy of living in their Chanel Flap Bag rent-free. While they may be entertaining, I always find these videos incredibly unrelatable. My daily bag is a Longchamp Le Pliage tote and it serves as a portable storage unit for my work computer and every other miscellaneous item that doesn’t comfortably fit into my one-bedroom apartment. I’d be embarrassed to reveal the contents of my bag (let alone to millions of people on the internet) but I’m not embarrassed to say I’m well-versed in the best large bags for daily life, work, travel and even beach vacations. If you’re in the market for a new tote that holds it all, you’re in the right place.

The first thing to know when shopping for a large bag is that not all spacious totes are created equal. Like searching for an apartment. it’s important to shop with a personal set of criteria for your ideal bag. Do you want an interior pocket, a zipper top or a multi-wear strap? Leather, faux leather or maybe a canvas material? There’s not one right answer so the choice is yours! Luckily, there are plenty of options on the market that meet multiple criteria.

If you’re planning on using this bag every day for years, it may be worth investing in a higher-quality piece like the bags from Polène. If you’re looking for a grocery or beach tote for the summer, an affordable choice from Zara will get the job done. No matter your budget, the 10 bags I’ve rounded up below are just as cute as they are spacious. Or as Tom says in Succession, ludicrously capacious.