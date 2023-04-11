StyleCaster
The 10 Best Large Bags For Work, Errands & Life

by
Photo: Courtesy of Polène.

Courtesy of Free People.

Sid Slouchy Vegan Tote

This soft vegan leather tote comes in five colors. The vegan leather has a brushed look to give the bag a vintage effect. The bottom of the bag is structured and has metal feet so this will look cute when it sits on your desk.

Sid Slouchy Vegan Tote $88
Courtesy of Isabel Marant.

Darwen Tote

Whether you’re headed to the office or the pool, this Isabel Marant tote is sporty chic. There’s a zippered pocket on the inside and a slide pocket on the outside to help organize your knickknacks.

Darwen Tote $300
Courtesy of Longchamp.

Large Le Pliage Tote

In case you missed it, Longchamp is making a comeback. I recently repurchased this Le Pliage tote and can’t believe I ever stopped wearing mine in the first place. It holds so much and sits comfortably on my shoulders for hours.

Large Le Pliage Tote $155
Courtesy of Polène.

Cyme Tote

Polène is the darling brand of TikTok right now, and for good reason. The leather bags and silhouettes are of designer quality without the four-digit designer price tag. This tote comes in four colors (and a few seasonal color options that are currently sold out). This bag can be carried by the handle or worn with the larger strap on your shoulder.

Cyme Tote $430
Courtesy of Lululemon.

Side-Cinch Shopper Bag 18L

If you find yourself packing for both the gym and the workday, then this Lululemon shopper bag is a great pick. It’s available in five fun colors and made with water-repellent fabric.

Side-Cinch Shopper Bag 18L $58
Courtesy of Freja.

Linnea Tote

If you want a classic, sturdy tote that fits your minimalist, chic office style—this tote is the one for you! It comes in five neutral shades and will fit a laptop up to 14”.

Linnea Tote $298
Courtesy of Zara.

XL Nylon Tote Bag

This nylon tote zips close which is always a bonus with a work bag. Zara also has the option to customize the bag with your initials.

XL Nylon Tote Bag $49.90
Courtesy of Sandro.

Kasbah Jacquard Fabric Tote Bag

For days when your tote bag needs to be just as cute as your outfit, this spacious printed Sandro bag is perfect.

Kasbah Jacquard Fabric Tote Bag $269.50 (was $385)
Courtesy of Zara.

Striped Nylon Bag

This nylon bag is the ultimate way to add a pop of color to your spring and summer work wardrobe and it’s under $23.

Striped Nylon Bag $22.90
Courtesy of Proenza Schouler White Label.

Large Morris Raffia Tote

A beach bag that doubles as a summer work tote is a great investment. This woven Proenza Schouler White Label bag will be your go-to year after year.

Large Morris Raffia Tote $450
