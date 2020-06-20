Cute Stickers To Dress Up Your Dull Laptop

Scroll To See More Images

Looking for a low-commitment way to upgrade and customize your laptop (you know, the one everyone in your office has)? Not only can this present a problem when it comes to misplacing the pricey (yet utterly essential) tech gadgets, but it’s also not exactly easy on the eyes to look at the same black or silver surface each and every single day. Laptop stickers and decals are the perfect way to personalize your computer while giving it a glam update that makes you actually want to open it every morning.

Most laptop stickers and festive decals are designed to be easy-to-remove, so you don’t have to worry about it if you should ever have to return it to your office’s tech team or sell it to make up the funds for investing in a newer model down the line. Whether you’re into retro vibes, all things pink, or gorgeous botanical and floral motifs, we’ve lined up a few laptop stickers sets that allow you to customize your laptop without a big investment.

1. VSCO Laptop Stickers

This fun and charming package of stickers comes with thirty-five different options to decorate your laptop, desktop computer, water bottle, phone, and just about anything else you can think of that needs a bit of jazzing up.

2. Molshine Floral Sticker Decals

For the floral enthusiasts out there, these artfully designed sticker decals give your laptop or desktop a beautiful and botanical upgrade instantly. This multi-pack set comes with eight different flower designs to choose from.

3. Steinppo Laptop Stickers

These ultra-girly and quintessentially contemporary stickers are perfect for adorning your laptop, bike, water bottle, cell phone cases, and so much more. Made of durable vinyl, these waterproof stickers won’t fade or crack.