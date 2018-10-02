20 Lady Gaga Red-Carpet Moments That Will Go Down in Fashion History

It didn’t take long for Lady Gaga to become a household name. The singer debuted her first single “Just Dance” in April 2008, and in months, she became an international sensation—both in the music world and on the red carpet. From her iconic meat dress (made with literal meat) at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards to the showstopping pale-pink Valentino princess dress she wore to the Cannes premiere of A Star Is Born last month, the 32-year-old has always been a risk-taker when it came to fashion.

And though her looks aren’t for everyone, there’s no denying that Gaga has carved a name for herself in the fashion world. To celebrate another year of Gaga looks (and her film premiere in A Star Is Born), we’ve looked back at her most iconic red carpet moments that will most definitely go down in fashion history.