45 Stunning Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now

45 Stunning Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now

STYLECASTER | Lace Style & Shopping Guide
Photo: Getty Images

Normally, when winter rolls around, we naturally think layers and thick, cozy fabrics, but it would be a mistake to pack away your sultrier, slinkier lace, silk, and chiffon items. We’re loving the huge presence of lace this year, and in this case, less really is more. Lace makes for show-stopping layers, interesting cut-outs and details—and above all, it adds a little extra punch of sex appeal.

You can easily dress down lace—for instance, pair a lace dress with a sweater, moto jacket and sneakers for a daytime look, or opt for a complete monochromatic ensemble and dark lipstick for a statement evening outfit. Lace instantly elevates the look. We scoured the internet and found 45 of the coolest lace pieces out there right now, and dare you not to fall in love with at least a few.

1 of 45
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | White Lace Long Sleeve Shirt
Pops of Lace
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Grey Lace Shirtdress
Lace Shirtdress
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Yellow Lace Dress
Little Ray of Sunshine

Dress, $528; at DVF

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Lace Embroidery on Pink Skirt
Pink Things
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | White Lace Skirt with Racing Stripe
Racing Stripe

Skirt, $89.90; at Eloquii

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | White Lace Long Sleeve Shirt
Peek-a-Boo Lace
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Black Patchwork Lace Dress
Patchwork Party

Dolce & Gabbana dress, $4,497 (was $7,495); Farfetch

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | White Dots and Lace Dress
Dots and Lace
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Hot Pink Lace Skirt
Hot Pink Heaven

MSGM skirt, $347 (was $495); at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Black Lace Pants
Lace Pants
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Powder Blue Lace Tank Top
Powder Blue Duo
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Black and Pink Lace Dress
Two-Toned Tiered

Alexis dress, $590; at Moda Operandi

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Blue Lace Mini Dress
Preppy Lace
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Black Lace Purse
Eye of the Tiger

Purse, $98; at Betsey Johnson

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | White Sheer Lace Dress
Lace and White All Over
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Maroon Lace and Sheer Dress
Sheer Sleeves

Marchesa Notte dress, $795; at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Black Lace Button Up
Lace Layers
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Black Lace Slit Skirt
Side Slit Skirt

Skirt, $198 (was $330); at Alice + Olivia

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Red Lace Patterned Dress
Lace Embellishments
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Maroon Lace Peplum Top
Tied with a Bow

Alexis top, $231 (was $385); at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | White Boho Lace Dress
Boho Babe
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Black Lace Cocktail Dress
Poetic Lace Dress

Dress, $248; at Yumi Kim

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | White Lace Maxi Dress
Biker Lace
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Blue Lace Clutch
Plexiglass meets Lace

Clutch, $2,175; at Dolce & Gabbana

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Red Lace Tiered Mini Dress
The Lace Mini
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Red Sheer and Lace Blouse
Lace Puff Sleeves

Blouse, $42 (was $60); at ASOS

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | White Ruffle and Lace Dress
Ruffles + Lace
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Black Lace Over-the-Knee Boots
Over-the-Knee Boots

Manolo Blahnik boot, $1,895; at Neiman Marcus

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Black Lace Crop Top
Business Casual
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | White Lace Blouse
Velvet Trimmed

Temperley London blouse, $333 (was $555); at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Black Lace Bralette
Lace Bralette Layers
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Lace Black Dress
Little Black Lace Dress

Lela Rose dress, $1,595; at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Red Satin Dress with Lace Cut-Outs
Lace Cut-Outs
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Red Lace Dress
The Holiday Number

Dress, $149; at Modcloth

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | See Through Black Lace Dress
Casual Lace
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | White Lace Sneakers
White Lace Sneaks

Sneakers, $49 (was $99); at The Outnet

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Lace Tiered Sweater
Lace Tiered Sweater
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Black Lace Bell Sleeve Blouse
Miley Lace Blouse

Blouse, $70; at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Black Lace Crop Top
Lace Crop
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Red Lace Clutch
The Red Handbag

Clutch, $128; at Tadashi Shoji

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Black Lace with White Detail
Lace Trimmings
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Black and Sheer Lace Dress
Daytime Lace
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Black Lace Cowboy Boots
Lace Cowboy Boots

Laurence Dacade boots, $760; at Bergdorf Goodman

STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Black Lace Dress
Lady Lace
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now | Sheer Lace Midi Skirt
The Sheer Lace Midi
Photo: Getty Images

