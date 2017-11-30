45 Stunning Lace Pieces We’re Coveting Now

Normally, when winter rolls around, we naturally think layers and thick, cozy fabrics, but it would be a mistake to pack away your sultrier, slinkier lace, silk, and chiffon items. We’re loving the huge presence of lace this year, and in this case, less really is more. Lace makes for show-stopping layers, interesting cut-outs and details—and above all, it adds a little extra punch of sex appeal.

You can easily dress down lace—for instance, pair a lace dress with a sweater, moto jacket and sneakers for a daytime look, or opt for a complete monochromatic ensemble and dark lipstick for a statement evening outfit. Lace instantly elevates the look. We scoured the internet and found 45 of the coolest lace pieces out there right now, and dare you not to fall in love with at least a few.