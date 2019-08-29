The Labor Day Sales Beauty & Style-Obsessed People Will be Fighting Over

Scroll To See More Images

Normally, I absolutely live for three-day-weekends — there’s nothing that brings me more joy than *not* having to wake up to the jarring ring of my alarm on a Monday morning. But,TBH, Labor Day weekend kind of makes me sad. Fortunately, my job requires me to be on the hunt for the best Labor Day beauty and clothing sales, so I guess that serves as the light at the end of the tunnel. Who doesn’t love an excuse to shop without a sense of looming buyer’s remorse thanks to a drained bank account. Look, I love summer, the longer days, the cotton candy hued sunsets, BBQs and yes, I’m even cool with the hot weather (though now that I don’t have AC, I’m definitely on the fence). Aside from honoring working people around the country, Labor Day also marks the grand finale of summer, ushering in a new season of colder weather, pure darkness at 4:45 PM, and PSL lattes (which I also don’t like, for the record).

While I may be in the minority when it comes to my aversion to autumn, I intend on spending the last, unofficial weekend of summer basking in the sun, treating myself to ice cream cone and allowing myself a little wiggle room for some guilt-free shopping. There’s definitely been no shortage of sales this summer, from Memorial Day to Amazon Prime Day and Nordstrom’s annual anniversary sale. However, as a self-professed bargain queen, I certainly plan on taking advantage of every last Labor Day discount I can find until the Black Friday madness begins. If you’re looking to score big on this weekend’s plethora of end-of-summer sales and promotions, but don’t want to waste your precious extended weekend in front of the computer hunting for deals, you’re in luck. I’ve put in the labor for you (pun intended) and scoured the web for all of the sales worth adding to cart this weekend. You’re welcome.

1. BaubleBar

BaubleBar’s Labor Day Weekend sale is already live and shoppable, and seriously guys, it’s really good. Price points start at just $5 a pop with discounts up to a staggering 80% off. The sale runs from August 27 – September 2. No code required.

2. Catrice Cosmetics

Catrice Cosmetics is offering 25% off site-wide with code LABORDEALS from August 30 – September 2. This includes the recently launched Eman x Catrice collection. I have been wearing the blush palette every single day (my favorite shade is “luxor”) since I got it. It’s absolutely stunning, and will be even *more* affordable this weekend.

3. Naturalizer

From August 27 – September 3, Naturalizer is offering 25% off site-wide (yes, this includes styles already marked down!) using the code LAIDBACK at checkout. I am obsessed with these super on-trend strappy alabaster sandals that I can actually walk in.

4. Grande Cosmetics

To celebrate the long weekend, Grande Cosmetics is offering 10% off when you spend $75 or more, and 20% off when you spend $125 or more. It’s a great time to stock up on their best-selling lash-enhancing serums and volumizing mascara.

5. Good American

Good American is offering customers up to 70% OFF select styles from Wednesday, August 28 – September 2. There are plenty of stellar markdowns on premium denim, activewear, and dresses in sizes 00-24 and XS-4XL.

6. Becca Cosmetics

Becca is bidding farewell to summer with a Labor Day sale of markdowns on their cult-status highlighters. In addition, they’ll also be offering the following deals: Spend $60 get 15% off + choose 2 samples at checkout or spend $80 get 20% off + choose 3 samples at checkout. To redeem, use the code labordayglow at checkout.

7. Dashing Diva

Starting August 28 – September 2, enjoy up to 40% off select designs of Magic Press Press-On Nails, Press-On Toes and Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Strips. I can’t get enough of these press-on gel manicures that actually don’t fall off. Talk about some serious innovation.

8. Indigo Swimwear

Indigo Swimwear will be offering a generous 50% off all items (except clearance) with the code HAPPYBIRTHDAY from August 30 – September 2. Summer may be almost officially over, but that means it’s the best time to score some major deals on chic bikinis, cover-ups, and one pieces you’ll get to rock next year.

9. The Detox Market

My favorite clean beauty retailer is offering a few deals in honor of the holiday weekend: Get 10% off orders over $150 or get 15% off orders over $200

using the codes DETOX10 and DETOX15 at checkout. This promotion will be live from August 29 – September 2. It’s a great time to stock up on your favorite luxury skincare favorites and pricey ingestible beauty supplements, like my favorite Inner Glow Inner Beauty Powder by The Beauty Chef.

10. Jade Swim

Another opportunity to score massive savings on high-end swimwear while you can, Jade Swim is offering 40% sitewide from August 29 – September 3 with the code LABORJADE.

11. Kipling

Just in time for Back to School season, Kipling is holding a Labor Day sale offering 40% off *almost* everything on the website between September 1 through September 3. I mean, I may not be in school anymore but this is a seriously solid excuse to amp up my backpack game.

12. Boyfriend Perfume

From August 30 through September 2, Save 20% off the Boyfriend Eau de Parfum. Both sizes are up for grabs and there’s no code required to redeem.

13. Endless Summer

One of my personal favorite Revolve brands to shop, Endless Summer is offering a selection of dresses and tops marked down up to 70% from August 29 – September 3. No code is required.

14. Peace Out Skincare

From August 29 through September 2, Peace Out Skincare will offer 20% off site-wide using the code LDW20 at checkout. This sale includes newly launched items including their favorites set, which comes with the following: 10 x Acne Healing Dots,1 Pore Strip, 1 Blackhead Strip, 2 pairs of Peace Out Puffy Under-Eye Patches, and 6 Microneedling Dots. Um, also…how cute is that glittery beauty bag?

15. Volcom

From August 29 through September 2, Volcom will offer an additional 30% off already-marked down sale items — and there’s a lot good pieces to choose from. I LOVE this lightweight, animal print jacket for transitional weather. Adding to cart, BRB.

16. Odacité

Odacité is one of my favorite clean beauty brands that rarely offers discounts this steep. In honor of Labor Day, they’ll offer the following deals: 10% off orders up to $50 with code LDW10, 15% off orders up to $150 with code LDW15, and 20% off orders up to $250 with code LDW20. As if that weren’t enough of an incentive, they’re also giving out a free travel size gift with every order.

17. Seven Dials

The whole “no white after Labor Day” rule is totally archaic if you ask me, but even if you still are anti-white after summer, the rule most certainly does not apply to footwear. These trend-forward white ankle booties by Seven Dials will be marked down 25% off over the weekend with the code LABORDAY25. In fact, Seven Dials is offering 25% off fall styles with code LABORDAY25, as well as 40% off spring and sale for a limited time with code FLASH40.

18. InstaNaturals

InstaNaturals is one of my favorite natural beauty brands that offers affordable products that rival some of my high-end go-to’s. Between August 29 – September 2, they’re offering a BOGO sale on some of their top-selling serums and body care items such as the Retinol Serum, Glycolic Acid Serum and Natural Deodorant. Use codeLABORDAY at checkout.

19. Ban.do

From August 30 through September 2, Ban.do is offering an extra 20% off all sale items with code STACKED. Their sale category is jam packed right with cute AF home decor, fashion, and of course stationary pieces you’ll want to hoard while they’re on discount. Trust me.

20. Scentbird

From August 31 through September 2, Scent is offering 30% off site-wide using the code LABORDAY30. As a self-proclaimed fragrance junkie, I’m addicted to this subscription service thanks to receiving new fragrances every month. Plus, it’s not just perfume — they also have an expansive selection of skincare and beauty to choose from as well.

21. Essence

Essence is one of my favorite (ridiculously) affordable beauty brands that like Wet n’ Wild and Catrice, make me wonder how they’re able to come up with such impressive formulas while keeping price points so affordable. This weekend you’ll get to save even more money on the brand’s entire collection. From August 30 to September 2, they’re offering 25% off all weekend. So yes, you can now get my favorite $5 mascara for a mind-blowing $3.75. If you’re like me, you’ll be buying in bulk.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.