Luxurious Kimono Robes That Are Perfect for Lounging

Linen, cotton and fleece robes might be comfortable, but they don’t exactly make you feel like you’re starring in your own Golden Age or noir film. You might feel a little Bridget Jones, which is a feeling worth embracing, but perhaps not when you’re trying to cheer yourself up. You can imagine a Hollywood starlet elegant sprawled across a fainting couch, sipping champagne and sending away a lover in a kimono-inspired robe. The glossy sheen of the robe adds an extra pop of luxury to any day spent laying on the couch. The robes are often in a brilliant array of colors and some feature the traditional saturated water colored paintings as the pattern. It kind of feels like wearing a work of art, thus making you a work of art. Even if you haven’t put on a stitch of make-up or showered recently.

Treat yourself and upgrade your loungewear with kimono robes. Call it a day in, order your signature delivery food and put your favorite Old Hollywood film. We rounded up the best kimono robes for you. These robes are lightweight, super comfy and will make you feel like the most glamorous person in your apartment. We have short and long options as well as patterned and solid-colored options. It’s like kimono robes inspire you to indulge yourself with the finer things in life.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Sunnyhu Women's Satin Kimono Robe

If you’re looking for a silky solid colored robe, look no further. From black to orange, you have plenty of colors of kimono to choose from. With the signature V-cut, this short robe comes with a detachable belt, two inner ties that help keep the robe closed and three-quarter sleeves. There are also convenient front pockets to store your phone in. This robe is super flattering and will feel great on your skin post-shower.

2. Mignon Cromwell Women's Floral Kimono

These kimonos call for poppin’ bottles and making mimosas at home. Bright and colorful, these floral robes are lightweight, which makes them perfect to lay around in all day. There isn’t an inside tie, however, so your robe will be a little less secure, because it’ll be relying on the sash belt to keep it closed. The robe comes in black, champagne, deep purple, turquoise, navy, pink, white and mint, so you choose from plenty of colors to suit your personal style.

3. KIM+ONO Women's Satin Kimono Robe Long

If you prefer long robes, this one is a fun choice. Super shiny and featuring beautiful watercolor designs, this robe is lightweight and comfy. Whether you’re more of a Peacock and Blossoms in gunmetal gal or Chrysanthemum and Crane in mist girl, there are more than 20 patterns and styles to choose from. There’s only one size of this robe, and it’s one size fits most. Make sure to check that you fall under the “most” category before purchasing.