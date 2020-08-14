This Massive Online Flash Sale Donates Your Coin To A Good Cause, So Shop It Guilt-Free

Scroll To See More Images

Stop what you’re doing immediately and go grab your wallet, because the Best Kept Secret flash sale is here—but it won’t last long. The Best Kept Secret site partnered with over 45 of your favorite brands and designers (like STAUD, Alice + Olivia, Fleur du Mal, Good American and more) to give back to the community while giving you some seriously amazing deals. So, as you shop these designer pieces for up to 80% off (!!!), you can do so guilt free, knowing that your cash is going to two incredible causes. Now that’s truly a win/win situation.

Think of this flash sale like the Black Friday of summer. You’ll get deals you’ve never seen—or dreamed of—before, and all from brands you’d likely shop anyway. If you’re on a budget, but want to look bougie this fall, you truly need to shop this sale. You’ll find everything from fall essentials and trendy designer bags to gorgeous dresses and jeans you’ll wear for a lifetime. There’s no shortage of stunning pieces on the Best Kept Secret site right now. Just make sure you shop it before it ends!

Through August 15, you can score pieces from all your favorite brands at jaw-dropping prices—all while doing some good. Best Kept Secret is working to raise $1 million in funds to support both Baby2Baby (a non-profit that distributes basic essentials like diapers and baby food to children and families around the world) and Know Your Rights Camp (whose mission is to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment and mass-mobilization). We really do love to see this kind of support in the world—and support it by shopping for our fall wardrobes, too.

To give you a little peek into what the site has to offer, we rounded up some of our absolute must-haves from the sale. Once you see these amazing prices, you won’t be able to resist adding everything to cart. Your designer fall wardrobe for less is here, and it’s looking (and doing) good.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Veronica Beard Miller Dickey Jacket

Every wardrobe needs a good plaid blazer, and this one from Veronica Beard is a true game-changer. Pair it with your favorite turtleneck this fall for an effortlessly cool look.

2. Fleur Du Mal Patent Wrap Dress

Hey there, sexy. This patent wrap dress is the best way to have a truly red hot night. Don’t forget some Fleur du Mal lingerie underneath it, too.

3. Good American Good Straight Jeans

Treat yourself to a pair of Good American jeans on major markdown. These black straight jeans are perfect for fall—just pair them with your favorite graphic tee or cozy sweater.

4. STAUD Hutton Bag

Look, your wardrobe needs a statement bag like this STAUD beauty. The details are just unmatched, and the price is seriously amazing.

5. Cinq à Sept Ryder Dress

Got a cocktail party coming up? This slinky gold dress should definitely be your next purchase. And at over 60% off the original price, it’s such a deal.

6. FRAME Military Band Pleat Front Jumpsuit

For fall, you can’t go wrong with this gorgeous denim pleat-front jumpsuit. Pair it with your favorite booties or sneakers, and you’re set.

7. Fleur Du Mal Patent Seamed Cami

Spice up your going-out ensembles with this gorgeous pink patent cami from Fleur du Mal. It’s lingerie meets everyday wear in the best way.

8. Onia Ginny One Piece

Cover yourself in flowers this season with this truly adorable floral one-piece swimsuit from Onia. The colors are perfect for summer, and the style is versatile enough to wear from season to season.

9. Alice + Olivia Jade Floral Ruffle Midi Dress

There’s no denying that this Alice + Olivia floral midi dress is extremely gorgeous. Catch me showing up to a garden party wearing this beaut.

10. Rosetta Getty Zip-Front Boots

You definitely need these Rosetta Getty snake print booties in your fall wardrobe. Paired with black jeans and an oversized mustard sweater? *Chef’s kiss.*