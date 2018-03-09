32 Times Kate Middleton’s Maternity Style Deserved a Crown of Its Own

Since announcing her third pregnancy with her husband, Prince William, last year, eyes have been on how Kate Middleton has been dressing up her baby bump. Will she go for streamlined prim dresses like with her last two pregnancies, or will she go against the grain like her soon-to-be sister-in-law Meghan Markle? So far, the Duchess of Cambridge has stayed true to tradition, with a few fashionable surprises.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up Middleton’s most stylish, awe-inspiring maternity outfits from her current pregnancy. Whether she’s pregnant or not, Middleton is an all-year fashion icon, proving that a baby bump is no obstacle to great style. Check out her most gorgeous, head-turning looks ahead.
February 2018
Visiting the "Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography" exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London.
February 2018
Visiting the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in London.
February 2018
Visiting the Northern Spire, a new bridge over the River Wear, in Sunderland, England.
February 2018
Attending the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Reception at Buckingham Palace in London.
February 2018
Attending the EE British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
February 2018
Opening the Action on Addiction Community Treatment Center in Wickford, England.
February 2018
Arriving at Hartvig Nissen School to meet with the actors and producers from "Skam," a Norwegian television show, in Oslo, Norway.
February 2018
Attending dinner at the Royal Palace in Oslo, Norway.
February 2018
Visiting the Princess Ingrid Alexandra Sculpture Park in Oslo, Norway.
January 2018
Visiting the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.
January 2018
Attending a reception to celebrate Swedish culture at the Fotografiska Gallery in Stockholm, Sweden.
January 2018
Visiting the Matteusskolan where she learned and spoke about mental health in Stockholm, Sweden.
January 2018
Escorted by the British Ambassador to Sweden David Cairns at a reception dinner at the British Ambassador's residence in Stockholm, Sweden.
January 2018
Walking from the Royal Palace of Stockholm to the Nobel Museum in Stockholm, Sweden.
January 2018
Visiting the Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Kings College in London.
January 2018
Visiting Roe Green Junior School in London to launch a program that supports children's mental health in schools.
January 2018
Visiting Great Ormond Street Hospital on January 17, 2018, in London.
January 2018
Visiting Coventry Cathedral in Coventry, England.
January 2018
Visiting the Reach Academy with Place2Be in London.
December 2017
Leaving the Christmas Day morning church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.
December 2017
Attending the Grenfell Tower national memorial service at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.
December 2017
Attending the "Magic Mums" community Christmas party held at Rugby Portobello Trust in London.
December 2017
Arriving for the Children's Global Media Summit at Manchester Central Convention Complex in Manchester, England.
December 2017
Attending a "Stepping Out" session at Media City in Manchester, England.
November 2017
Visiting the Foundling Museum in London.
November 2017
Visiting Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull Manufacturing Plant in Birmingham, England.
November 2017
Visiting the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London.
November 2017
Arriving at the annual Royal Festival of Remembrance to commemorate all those who have lost their lives in conflicts at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
November 2017
Attending the annual Place2Be School Leaders Forum at UBS London.
October 2017
Attending the Coach Core graduation ceremony for more than 150 Coach Core apprentices at London Stadium.
October 2017
Attending the Charities Forum event at Paddington Station in London.
October 2017
Attending a reception on World Mental Health Day to celebrate the contribution of those working in the mental health sector across the UK at Buckingham Palace in London.
