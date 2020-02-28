The Best K-Cup Coffee Pods

Scroll To See More Images

K-cups are all the rage these days, and we totally understand why. The advent of Keurig coffee makers practically transformed the way we drink our daily cup (or cups, plural) of joe, allowing for a more convenient way to brew a single serving of everyone’s favorite beverage. I purchased my first Keurig machine when I was in college, and the ease of use, mess-free set-up and ability to make a single cup for a late-night study session was a major game-changer for me. Not only are these devices popular caffeine-hungry college kids, but they’re also basically an essential centerpiece present in pretty much every office kitchen (…and if your office is without one, I suggest protesting).

While loyal environmentalists have detested K-cups for being wasteful, that hasn’t stopped coffee lovers from indulging in their favorite way to brew their beloved java. As major fans ourselves, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite K-cup brands and flavors to try for yourself.

1. The Original Donut Shop Keurig Single-Serve K-Cup Pods

This mild and palatable K-cup flavor just so happens to be my favorite of all time. Inspired by the universally-loved donut shop coffee we all know and love, this flavor is a hit with coffee drinkers of all kinds.

2. Starbucks Pike Place Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods

This fan-favorite Starbucks coffee varietal is medium-bodied blend, and has delicious notes of nuts and cocoa for a creamy, smooth taste.

3. Green Mountain Coffee Roaster Coffee Roasters Favorites Collection

This 40-count pack includes some of the brand’s most-loved flavors, including Dark Magic and Breakfast Blend. With a variety of dark, medium and light bodies to choose from, this set comes with something for everyone.