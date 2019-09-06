The Best K-Beauty Products To Try Right Now

Deciding upon the most effective beauty regime can be a difficult process. Not only does budget play a major part, opinions differ wildly on the products you need to use. For these reasons, it’s not too surprising to see the rise in popularity of Korean beauty products. They’re effective, unique, and are often priced pretty affordably.

If you can’t get enough of k-beauty and skincare, here are some new products you probably haven’t heard about yet to try out now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Cleansing Foam

The Face Shop Cleansing Foam moisturizes, detoxifies and brightens skin using a formula made of rice water and moringa oil. With a creamy texture, you’ll enjoy easy application followed by hydrated and brighter skin that feels fresh and clean.

2. Oh K! Coconut Water Fiber Face Masks

Inside this multi-pack, you will find 3 coconut fiber face masks to restore lackluster skin. Each mask is infused with coconut water to prevent any evaporation, ensuring maximum absorption. It can also be paired with a exfoliating cleansing pad to optimize the hydrating effects.

3. Etude House Moistfull Collagen Cream

This rich K-beauty cream is infused with collagen to help keep skin soft and supple and helps retain moisture all day long. It also gives the skin a plump, glossy effect that lasts for up to five hours for a lasting dewy glow.