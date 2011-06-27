Best of June Editorials: 90s Supers and 80s Madonna

June was a model month from Sasha to Lara and a 90s superstar who still looks as hot as she did 20 years ago, Christie Turlington. From Daria seaside to Behati in skull makeup, Isabeli lounging in the backyard and a sexy plus sized statement in Vogue Italia, there was a lot to look at.
Click through for the very best June glossies had to offer.
Best Lara: That is all, because she's completely perfect as a Hitchcock lady in the editorial entitled, Skin Deep, in Self Service, photographed by Alasdair McLellan and styled by Jane How.
Best Late 70s/Early 80s Inspiration: Julia Stegner for Zoo Summer, photographed by Philip Gay. From the hair to the low backed bodysuits, it's part aerobics video, part the end of Studio 54.
Best Zombie Boy Interpretation: Behati Prinsloo in i-D Magazine, photographed by Matt Jones, beauty by Colleen Creighton. Only she could look that hot, that scary.
Best Proof that the First Supers are the Best Supers: Christy Turlington, shot by by Ellen von Unwerth for Madame le Figaro all yoga bodied in the jungle.
Best Love for the Curvy Girls: Belle Vere, shot by Steven Meisel showcases some seriously sexy ladies for Vogue Italia.
Best Model as Madonna:
Sasha Pivovarova as 80s Madonna for the June-July issue of Vogue Paris. In Dries van Noten, Yves Saint Laurent and Marc Jacobs, shot by Inez van Lamsweerde & Vinoodh Matadins, it's like a trip back in time.
Best Sexy Couple: Anja Rubik with Alexi Lubomirski in Vogue Germany.
Best Sexy Latin Lady in a Backyard: Isabeli Fontana for Vogue Paris, shot by Mert & Marcus.
Best Psuedo Sapphic Editorial: Liu Xu & Hyun Yi, shot by Lina Scheynius for Dazed & Confused, getting all lovey in an open field.
Best Reason for Jamie Hince to be Psyched: Kate Moss shot by Mario Sorrenti for Vogue Paris, looking utterly stunning and kind of tan.
Best Daria Seaside: Daria Werbowy, shot by Cass Bird for T Magazine Travel. You can almost imagine going sailing with her.
Best Erin Wasson Dressed as Erin Wasson: Elle France features the model in Summer of Rock, photographed by Fred Meylan in her signature cut-offs, glam fitted dresses and floppy hats.