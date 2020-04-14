The Best Juicers to Help You Stay on Track of Your Wellness Game

Juicing may or may not be one of the biggest wellness trends to come forth over the past years, but regardless of its trendy appeal, the practice is seemingly here to stay. While juice fasts and cleanses may be all the rage at the moment, drinking your nutrients should arguably, never take the place of committing to a wholesome and nutrient-dense diet. With that being said, however, adding a daily juice or two to your current daily routine can be an excellent way to ensure you’re consuming enough vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants—especially on those glorious cheat days where your nutrition game has taken the backseat to well, life.

Sadly, if you’re utterly dependant on your local juicer or local coffee shop to get your absolutely mandatory juice fix on the daily, this little habit can certainly add up. But frankly, it is doesn’t have to cost you a small (or large) fortune to stay on top of your fitness game—at home juicers are an easy way to give you a daily boost of nutrients and save you hundreds (if not thousands) a year. Ahead, we’ve lined up some of our favorite juice shop quality juicers that will put an end to your pricy addiction once and for all.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. BLACK+DECKER 400-Watt Fruit and Vegetable Juice Extractor

This high-powered fruit and vegetable extractor is designed with a 400-watt motor, which allows you to extract pulp-free and nutrient-dense juices and smoothies without the hassle or money. It also features a vertically-designed juice extracted to save space and a stainless steel slicer for quicker results and a durable build.

2. Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine Juicer

This top-performing juicer is equipped with a BPA-free, 800-watt motor, along with a three inches feed chute and centrifugal design. The easy-to-clean nutrition gadget also features an easy to assemble pulp bin, in case you care to prefer to take your juice pulp-free.

3. Mueller Austria Ultra Juicer Machine

This ultra juicer and high powered extractor allows you to withdraw all of the vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants from your fruits and vegetables without the hassle or tough clean up. The large, easy-to-clean chute makes this device the perfect breakfast (or lunch or dinner) kitchen gadget to keep your diet goals on track.