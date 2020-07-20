Chic (But Cozy) Jogger Pants to Replace Your Old Sweatpants

Scroll To See More Images

Joggers are among one of the best styles to emerge in the ever-expanding athleisure category. Unlike grungy and sloppy sweatpants, joggers are still comfy, but they can be styles basically any possible way imaginable—whether it be juxtaposing them with strappy heels and a crop top or pairing them with a band tee and your favorite beat-up sneakers. You can even pair some joggers with a more structured top like a blazer or silk blouse for an office-appropriate look. Of course, they’re also great for lazy days when you’re just lounging around your house too.

While slouchy, low-rise and overly baggy sweats have been the style markers of the sweatpant template, joggers offer a more figure-flattering fit, and come in a wide variety of different cuts, from high-rise waistlines to more fitted styles. The best part? Regardless of your body type or sartorial aesthetic, you’re sure to find a pair of jogger pants that look a little more elevated than your old pair of sweats without compromising on the comfort level.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Iconic Luxe Jogger Pants

These slouchy (yet chic) harem-style joggers are the perfect bottom to dress up or down. The high-waist flatters just about any figure, and the hidden pockets are super convenient for running errands.

2. Champion LIFE Women's Reverse Weave Yarn Dye Rib Jogger

These casual-cute joggers are designed, double-needle construction, and heavy-weight yarn fabric for extra durability and coziness. They also feature stripe detail and the brand’s logo script on the left leg.

3. Danskin Women's Slim Tapered Jogger

Offering a slightly slimmer fit compared to similar styles, these cute and casual jogger pants a slightly more “tailored” appeal to comfortable loungewear staples. These pants also feature side pockets and a cropped hem.