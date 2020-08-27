Elegant Jewelry Organizers to Stash Your Bling In

If you keep your jewelry loose in a drawer, you’ve probably run into this situation often. You want to rock your sign and wear your Zodiac necklace out for dinner with your friends. When you open your drawer, you find it in the equivalent of a metal chain rats’ nest with six other necklaces. You spend the next hour unraveling the knot, and you’re late for dinner. If you put your jewelry into an organizer, which will allow you to keep your necklaces separate, you won’t have to deal with this problem. There will also be less of a chance that you misplace your fave ring—because it’ll be in the ring roll in your box.

We rounded up the best jewelry organizers for you. These organizers have so many compartments, and a couple of them have double layers. Some of our picks even come with a lock and key, so your jewelry remains secure even when you’re out and about. Don’t worry, all of the organizers are all chic and can fit within the decor style of your bedroom.

1. Vlando Jewelry Box

Faux never looked so good. This jewelry box has so many drawers and hidden compartments that you’ll be able to store your entire jewelry collection inside. Nestled in a velvet lining, this case has three drawers, three compartments, 12 earring hangers, eight stud earring holders, a ring roll that can store 18 rings and two pouches in the side flaps. There’s also a built-in mirror where you can check your accessories. It comes in five different colors, including a cute pink snakeskin.

2. KLOUD City Two-Layer lint Jewelry Box

This bright aqua jewelry box has two layers. One layer covers the bottom layer to hide that jewelry below. The top tray is removable. There are seven necklace compartments, eight ear and ring slots, five slots for long items, 10 spots for watches and bracelets, one large storage pouch and a place to hang your necklaces. You can lock up your jewelry, too, with this locking case. It’s available in five different colors.

3. misaya Women Jewelry Box Organizer

This durable case, covered in PU leather, can store all of your jewelry safely. It comes with a lock and key, so you keep your jewelry safe. A removable compartment sits on top of the bottom of the tray, giving you two layers to store your jewelry in. There’s plenty of space to stash all of your necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings. It comes in six different colors.