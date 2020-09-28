Bejeweled Barrettes & Hair Clips That You’ll Love

Your average bobby pin has its time and place, but sometimes you want your hair accessories to wow. If you want to draw even more attention to your luscious locks, you should add some shiny jewels to them. Everything looks better with jewels, after all. That’s why that iconic ode to diamonds, which was made famous by Marilyn Monroe, is still getting remixed more than 65 years later by Normani and Meghan Thee Stallion, no less. Now, we aren’t trying to break the bank here, so we rounded up the best faux jewelry hair clips for you, so you can accessorize with a little extra sparkle.

From faux jewel barrettes so big and stunning that’ll make the Queen of England wonder if they’re hers to pearl hair clips, there’s something for everyone. There are elegant picks that you can wear to work or happy hour. They’re small enough to give you a touch of glamour. Then there are other options that are wedding- or gala-worthy. You’ll get a minimum of five clips and a maximum of 20, depending on which set you choose.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. 5 Pieces Crystal Rhinestones Hair Barrettes

If you want some jeweled barrettes that rival Kate Middleton’s royal hair accessories, check out this set. Featuring rhinestone, faux crystals and metal alloy, these navy hair clips are set to stun. Each of the five hair clips feature a different style. The barrettes are up to 3.5 inches long, so they’re much larger than the little hairpins you use on a daily basis. These are ideal for formal updos.

2. 12 Pcs Pearl Hair Clips

You can’t go wrong with pearls. Channel a modern-day Holly Golightly or Jackie O with these pearl hair clips. You get 12 hair clips, all featuring unique styles over a shiny gold base. There are big barrettes, regular-sized hair clips and elegant hair pins, so you can pick one that’s worthy of the day ahead of you. The clips are long-lasting and surprisingly durable.

3. 20 Pcs Macaron Hair Clips

Whether you’re going for preppy or artsy, this set has a hair clip for that. These clips are encrusted in faux jewels, glitter, pearls and even feature pearlescent acrylics. But they aren’t super traditional-looking. They’re unique in their design and will help you make a statement. In addition to looking très chic, these clips and barrettes are made to be comfy and worn all day long.