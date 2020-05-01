Jewelry Cleaning Cloths to Keep Your Collection Looking Shiny & New

Whether you’re an avid fine jewelry collector or simply have a taste for affordable fashion pieces (which are super prone to tarnishing), cleaning and polishing your jewelry on a regular basis is the key to ensuring that your favorite rings, bracelets, necklace, and pins last a lifetime. We often overlook the fact that dust, grime, and residue from our lotions, perfumes, and hand creams can taint our favorite pieces leaving precious stones, sterling silver, and gold-toned metals looking rather dull and lackluster. When jewelry becomes clogged with everyday impurities, these pieces lose their shine and brilliance, but fortunately, with the regular use of jewelry cleaning, you can help maintain the life span and luster of your favorite pieces.

However, when cleaning and polishing your jewelry, it’s important to take special precautions to avoid damage. Using an abrasive fabric or a solution that’s not specifically formulated to be used on silver, gold, metals, gem, and diamond can lead to scratches, cloudiness, and discoloration. Jewelry cleaning cloths are the most fool-proof way to clean your jewelry. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite solutions to try for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Pengxiaomei Jewelry Cleaning Cloth

These gentle yet effective jewelry cleansing clothes are suitable to use on a variety of different jewelry types, including sterling silver and platinum gold. The suede microfiber fabric prevents scratches to the surface—even on your most delicate fine jewelry pieces.

2. Mayflower Polishing Cloth Set

This set of two cotton polishing cloths helps to remove tarnish to restore shine without risking scratches or surface damage to gems and stones. These cloths are designed two sides: one for cleansing and tarnish removal and the second for enhancing shine and luminosity.

3. CONNOISSEURS Silver Polishing Cloth Jewelry Cleaner

This ultra-soft cleansing cloth restores jewelry without using water or a liquid solution. The damage-proof cleaning cloths are designed with an anti-tarnish barrier to help make your favorite jewelry pieces look brand new again.