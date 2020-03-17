Chic & Clever Jewelry Boxes to Properly Organize Your Accessories

What’s your accessory obsession? Some people have a shoe fetish, and keep a running tally of their sneakers, heels, boots and sandals in every color, for every occasion. Others can’t go anywhere without a statement belt or hat to emphasize their style. All of these items are easy to organize in bulk with shelves and wall hooks, but if you’re fixated on bling, finding the perfect organizational system can be tricky, especially when it comes to finding the best jewelry boxes.

You’re not alone if when we say “jewelry boxes,” you envision dusty pink cases the sizes of tissue packaging playing classical music. Jewelry boxes are often associated with dancing ballerina figurines or thought of as old-fashioned family heirlooms that get passed down from generation to generation. Both exist, of course, but thankfully these aren’t your only options. Rather, these types of organizers have undergone some serious upgrades. From travel-size bureaus and cases with dozens of compartments to full-length mirrors that double as displays with plenty of room for earrings, necklaces, bracelets and handbags, these are the best jewelry boxes to store your collection.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. LANGRIA Lockable Jewelry Cabinet

If your jewelry collection is big enough to warrant its own wardrobe, first of all, we want to see it, but secondly you should probably consider swapping out your bedroom mirror for LANGRIA’s armoire. The sleek full-length mirror doubles as a life-size jewelry box, so if you have enough accessories to fill 108 earrings slots, 36 earrings holes, 18 necklaces and bracelets hooks, 84 rings slots, 11 compartments and one pouch, this is the organizational system for you. The inside is lined with black fabric to keep your jewelry safe, while the outside mirror features a pair of sticks and 4 upper horizontal holes on each side of the stand so you can adjust according to your preferred angle and view.

2. SONGMICS Jewelry Box

For the average-size collection, this chic jewelry box SONGMICS should do the trick. The case comes equipped with two drawers, two side doors for necklaces, and so many storage compartments for rings and other accessories, so it’s practical. It also boasts a timeless aesthetic — clad in faux leather, high-quality velvet and medium density fiberboard — that can grow with you and your collection over the years. Plus, your purchase includes a miniature version you can use when traveling. Survey says? Worth it.

3. Agole Jewlery Box

For the minimalist or avid jet setter, Agole’s jewelry box is a darling little organizer for smaller collections. Of course, don’t be fooled by first impressions: This small case has a ton of space for your staples as it features a double layer of storage, a stud plate, necklace hooks and a ring groove. And as chic as the faux-leather jewelry box looks on your dresser, it was made to travel and comes with a cloth bag for safe keeping among your luggage.