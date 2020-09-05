Organza Jewelry Bags That’ll Keep Your Accessories Organized

Even if you have a designated jewelry box, that doesn’t mean it’s organized. Your necklaces could be tangled, your earrings could be missing half of their mates and you might not really know where anything is. Plus, if you travel, you really can’t take your entire jewelry box with you. That’s where jewelry bags come in. You can stash one, two or 10 pieces of jewelry in each bag and pull the drawstring ribbon tight. It’ll ensure your jewelry is safe, sound and sealed in the pouch. Jewelry bags are easy to put inside your purse, carry-on or suitcase when you’re on the go and need a compact way of storing your valuables—or costume jewelry. These bags don’t discriminate.

We found the best jewelry bags for you. These bags come in sets of 50 or 200, giving you more than enough bags to last a few years. These organza bags are gentle on your jewelry and see-through, so you can tell exactly what’s in each bag. They come in a variety of colors, so you can color-code your jewelry—if you’re into that.

1. yueton 100 Pieces Assorted Color Organza Drawstring Pouches

With this set, you get 100 different jewelry bags. You’ll get a wide variety of colors, so you can color-code your jewelry as you sort. Your gold earrings can go in gold bags, while your silver bracelets can go in blue. You’ll never misplace your favorite earrings or necklace ever again. These bags are made out of gentle organza and have satin ribbons that serve as drawstrings.

2. PH PandaHall 200pcs Organza Jewelry Pouches

You’ll never need to buy another jewelry bag after you order these. You get 200 in a set, which is more than enough to protect and catalog every single pair of earrings you own in silky organza. This set is also ideal for little gift bags at parties or weddings. You get a variety of colors, but the seller does not specify how many of each color you will get, so keep that in mind while browsing.

3. Outdoorfly 100PCS Organza Bags

If you like your jewelry bags to shine as bright as your jewelry, you’ll love this fun take on the organza bags you store your valuables in. They come in a variety of colors, but each bag includes the gold-foil detailing, which includes little hearts. The bags, which have a matching ribbon drawstring, are big enough to accommodate your statement necklaces and longest dangly earrings.