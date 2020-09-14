The Best Jeans For Women At Every Single Price Point

Denim is an absolute, no-questions-asked wardrobe essential, so having a few (or more) pairs of the best jeans for women on rotation in your closet should be a given. After all, there are no limits to the ways you can wear jeans—and they come in every shape, color and style imaginable. If you really wanted to, you could probably wear jeans every single day and never once run out of outfit ideas. They’re just that versatile. And, lucky for all of us, they’re as easy to shop as they are to wear.

Even if you typically prefer dresses, skirts or even trousers over denim, there’s likely a pair of jeans out there with which you’d fall in love. And considering all the different styles of jeans available these days, it makes sense! You can go with a cropped skinny, flare or straight leg if you like to show off your booties—or in the summer, when you want to stay cool. Alternatively, there are long skinny, flare and straight leg styles, too, perfect for pairing with cozy knits or your favorite blouses. And within these categories are even more options. (Do they ever end? Nope!)

Recently, we’ve seen a lot of vintage styles come into play: flare jeans reminiscent of the ’60s and ’70s, throwback high-waisted jeans, the ’80s dad jean, paperbag waist styles and even the ’90s mom jean. There are a ridiculously high number of denim styles available, so there’s truly no reason not to try out a pair.

If you’re picking with your denim, though, we get it. Not just any pair will do, and you’d rather spend your coin on one of the best pairs of jeans for women out there. After all, jeans are something many of us wear multiple times—unlike, say, a formal occasion dress that likely hangs in your closet for most of the year. Jeans are articles of clothing that get worn constantly. So, choosing the pairs that will get you the most use for your money—and look great, too—is serious business.

The only difficult part of uncovering the best jeans for women is simply the fact that there are so many out there. But rather than wade through pages and pages and brands and brands of denim picks, allow us to do the work for you. We’ve created a comprehensive list of go-to denim for every budget. You’ll find affordable jeans (under $100), premium jeans ($100-$200) and luxury jeans (over $200) in all shapes, colors and sizes.

All there’s left to do is shop! So go forth and find your next pair of favorite jeans. Keep reading to see our picks, then get ready to slip into the best jeans of your life. We won’t blame you if you end up snagging more than one pair.

Best Jeans For Women: Affordable

Whether you’re on a budget or not, sometimes you just want a pair of jeans that doesn’t break the bank. For many, that means that nothing over $100 makes the cut. If you’re in that category, allow us to introduce you to some of the best jeans for women that are totally affordable. From black skinnies to classic denim straight leg jeans, you’re sure to find your new go-to pair.

For under $22, you definitely need to try these Signature by Levi Strauss Co. black skinny jeans. They’re available in sizes 4 through 20, too!

The best-selling Levi’s Wedgie style is a great option if you want a little bit of a vintage vibe. We’re particularly fond of these light wash beauties.

Every wardrobe needs a good pair of gray skinny jeans. They work particularly well with your favorite fall sweaters and tops, but are also cute with a graphic tee in the summer.

If it’s a sustainable denim look you’re after, opt for this pair of ’90s straight jeans from Everlane. They have a cool vintage fit, and work great for every single season.

As someone who owns these Talbots jeggings, I can confirm that they’re some of the best. High-rise with a lot of stretch, you’ll likely find yourself wearing these every day.

Best Jeans For Women: Premium

If you want to spend a little more cash on a pair of jeans (Sometimes it’s worth it!), we’ve got your back on that one. There are plenty of pairs of jeans between $100 and $200 that are worthy of joining your wardrobe—in every size, style and color. Keep reading to see our picks for the best premium jeans.

A little bit of distress on a jean is a good thing. This pair of skinnies from 7 for All Mankind is a great option for a casual go-to.

This pair of high-rise wide-leg white jeans is a perfect pick for any season. Think you can’t wear white jeans in fall and winter? Just add a coordinated white sweater or colorful knit top and watch as it becomes a gorgeous cold-weather outfit.

Black jeans—with a twist. These True Religion curvy jeans feature a fun contrast stitching throughout, making them truly unique (and super cute).

If you just want a classic, simple, no-frills high-rise skinny jean, try this pair from Mott and Bow. They have two different inseams available, too, so you can skip the tailor.

For a bit of a unique look, try the Good Boy Shadow Pockets jeans from Good American. Available in sizes 0-24, they’re a fun look for anybody—and any body.

Best Jeans For Women: Luxury

For those who love to splurge, you’re in luck. There are so many drool-worthy luxury jeans out there just waiting for you to show them off on your social media. Whether you’re looking for a pair that you’re hoping will last you until you’re old and gray or just want something a little bougie (same), we’ve got some great options for you below.

FRAME denim is a great option if you’re willing to spend a little bit extra. This pair of cute cropped jeans is bound to be your new favorite choice for keeping cool in the summer and showing off your booties in the fall and winter.

Another brand worth splurging on is MOTHER. Their jeans are truly gorgeous—and we’re a big fan of this slightly flared jean in a classic blue hue.

These Ulla Johnson jeans are seriously unique—and pleats are definitely continuing to trend. Treat yourself to this pair of acid wash jeans if you really feel like splurging.

Wide-leg jeans for the win. Apiece Apart recently added extended sizing to their stunning collections, and this pair of wide-leg denim is a must-shop.

If you don’t mind paying designer prices for distressed jeans, then GRLFRIEND is about to be your best friend. This pair of ripped straight jeans is seriously cute.