The 7 Best Types of Jeans For Women of All Sizes

Kristen Bousquet
We guarantee that if we walked into your closet right now, we’d find a whole shelf (or more) dedicated to jeans. However, we’d be willing to bet that you don’t love the way every pair fits. Considering the sheer prevalence of denim styles available to us right now, it’s no wonder that identifying the best jeans for women of all sizes is a challenge.

However, while certain styles do not look good on everyone (hello, mom jeans redux), there happens to be several that universally flatter—despite what you might think.

MORE: How To Really Wash Denim

For example, curvy women tend to think they can’t pull off high-waist denim (thanks in part to that unfortunate Jessica Simpson style mishap), but styles that feature a rise an inch or two above your belly button can be insanely flattering, not to mention chic.

Likewise for petite girls who think they can’t wear baggy boyfriend jeans for fear of being overpowered by material. Wrong! Choosing a baggy cut that’s slim through the legs can work wonders on small frames (slim and baggy might sound like an oxymoron, but it makes sense in the world of denim!)

MORE: The 7 Habits of Highly Stylish People

To prove that on-trend denim can be versatile, we’ve identified the 7 best jeans for women of all sizes—and added photos and shopping picks.

MORE: 20 Reasons Why a Denim Shirt is Your Closet’s MVP

 

Black Jeans

The beauty of black denim? It quite literally looks good on every single body. They're slimming (woo!), they're cool, and they provide a perfect canvas to build pretty much any type of outfit. They're also remarkable versatile—they look just as good model-off-duty style with an old tee and moto boots as they do with a tucked-in silk blouse, a blazer, and a killer pair of heels. One piece of advice, no matter how you're built: Keep the silhouette slim.

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: The Little Magpie

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: GabiFresh

Coated Black Jean; $68 at needsupply.com

Photo: Le Happy

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

1969 Curvy Skinny Black Jeans; $69.95 at gap.com

Photo: Lou Hay Hay

RtA Skinny Jeans (Black Destroyed); $225 at nordstrom.com

Photo: Tuula Vintage

Photo: The Little Magpie

Hudson Jeans 'Ginny' Crop Straight Leg Jeans; $105 at nordstrom.com

Photo: What Olivia Did

Topshop Moto 'Jamie' Dark Wash Ripped Slim Jeans (Black); $70 at nordstrom.com

Boyfriend Jeans

There's a reason why boyfriend jeans—baggy, often distressed denim—has been front and center for the last few years: They have a definite cool factor no matter how you style them. And speaking of styling, the beauty of these babies is that they can be worn in a number of ways, from dressy (heels and a blouse) to extra-casual (Converse and a tee.) If you're petite, try picking up a pair in a slimmer cut that are still loose (some retailers are calling these "girlfriend" jeans) so they don't overpower your frame, and keep your top fitted. 

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Photo: Brunette Braid

Treasure&Bond Boyfriend Jeans (Medium Wash); $88 at nordstrom.com

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: GabiFresh

Photo: Lou Hay Hay

CURRENT/ELLIOTT Boyfriend Jeans; $206 at piperlime.gap.com

Photo: Ready Two Wear

Photo: Sea of Shoes

Citizens of Humanity 'Emerson' Destroyed Slim Boyfriend Jeans (Quiet Riot); $248 at nordstrom.com

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Current/Elliott Boyfriend Loved Destroyed Cuffed Jeans; $206 at neimanmarcus.com

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Wildfox 'Marissa' Destroyed Boyfriend Jeans (Glory); $184 at nordstrom.com

Flared jeans

It bugs us when people say you have to only be tall and slim to pull off flares. While they do suit boyish bodies beautifully, they also work for petite girls, plus-size girls, and pear-shaped girls. The trick is knowing what to wear with them. If you're curvy, choose a slimming dark wash with a rise that comes to yor natural waist, and pair your flares with something flattering on top, like a tailored blazer or button-down. 

Petite? Chose a high-waist pair of flares that are long enough to cover the tops of your (high) shoes—this will make your legs look miles long. 

Photo: Brunette Braid

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Wish Wish Wish

Hudson Jeans' Angel' Destroyed Flared Jeans (Highlife); $146.98 at nordstrom.com

Photo: Emma Miller

Photo: Silvia Olsen

Photo: Feral Creature

Photo: Fashion Vibe

J Brand 'Martini' Flared Jeans (Eternal); $150.08 at nordstrom.com

Photo: Heels Avenue

Frame Denim 'Forever Karlie' Flared Jeans (Palisade) (Long); $239 at nordstrom.com

Photo: Style Me Grasie

Photo: Sylvia G Photography

Mother The Runway Skinny Slim Flare Jeans; $196 at piperlime.gap.com

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

J Brand 'Martini' Flared Jeans (Storm); $202 at nordstrom.com

High-waist jeans

High-waist bottoms get a bad rap, possibly thanks to that unfortunate Jessica Simpson style mishap, but when worn correctly (the rise should be an inch or two above your belly button), they can trick the eye into thinking you’re taller and leaner by elongating your lower body, no matter what shape you are. For the ultimate flattering fit, be sure to choose a dark wash, and to make the elevated waist visible by tucking in a tailored blouse, or opting for a slightly cropped top.

Photo: My Showroom

Photo: Bisous Natasha

Photo: Vinyls + Noir

Evil Twin Thrasher High Waisted Jeans; $68 at revolveclothing.com

High Rise Black Jean Legging; $79.90 at express.com

Photo: Lucitisima

Photo: Nany's Klozet

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

BLK DNM High Waist Slim Fit Jeans (Scott Blue); $215 at nordstrom.com

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Mother The Socialite High Waisted Jean; $196 at shoplesnouvelles.com

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Jeff Thibodeau

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Embellished/Patterned/Patched jeans

There's so much room for creativity with patterned and embellished jeans because of sheer number of options: sequins, gems, patches, and many more. When picking out a pair, be sure you're choosing a denim style you know works for your body. 

Photo: Romeo's Fashion Fix 

Junya Watanabe Cropped Boyfriend Jeans; $800 at net-a-porter.com

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Alicia Fashionista

Photo: Romeo's Fashion Fix 

Photo: My Showroom

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Pinko Crystal Embellished Jeans; $331.82 at farfetch.com

Photo: Lou Hay Hay

Photo: Peace Love Shea

Marc by Marc Jacobs 'Annie' Boyfriend Jeans; $398 at nordstrom.com

Photo: The Daleigh

Photo: Pink Peonies

Ripped Jeans

Ladies, ripped denim has nothing to do with your body type, but more with your attitude. Opt for a pair with a clean shape that'll  flatter your figure, and make sure the rips are proportional to your body. For example, if you've got curvy legs, go for two slits at the knee, as opposed to gaping holes. If you're tall and boyish, jeans that are ripped throughout the leg will look amazing on you. And if you're petite, keep the holes fairly small.

Photo: Dulceida

rag & bone Bowery Pinstriped Tank with Pocket & The Skinny Ripped Jeans; $151 at bergdorfgoodman.com

Relaxed Fit Ripped Jeans; $79.90 at zara.com

 

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Light Wash Ripped Boyfriend Jeans; $39.99 at mangooutlet.com

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Viva Luxury

Mid-rise Waist Washed and Ripped Jeans; $38.25 at chicnova.com

Photo: Dulceida

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Tiwana Mid Rise Ripped Jeans; $44.98 at missguidedus.com

Skinny Jeans

Lastly, a classic pair of skinny jeans will work on literally anyone's body. Most are made with a stretch-blend material making it easy to get these tight to your body for a flattering fit. The beauty of skinnies? They go with everything in your closet, from oversize swaters and boots to blazers and heels.  

Photo Getty

Photo: Seams for a Desire

 

Photo: Sequins and Stripes

Photo: Kayture

Photo: James Chardon

kensie 'Ankle Biter' Destroyed Skinny Jeans (Like a Rolling Stone); $52.80 at nordstrom.com

Photo: Pink Peonies

Photo: Dulceida

Current/Elliott 'The Stiletto' Skinny Jeans (Sunfade); $198 at nordstrom.com

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: To Vogue or Bust

Victoria Beckham Denim Superskinny Low-rise Skinny Jeans; $360 at net-a-porter.com

Photo: Shirley's Wardrobe

ACNE Studios Flex S Basement Jean; $230 at stevealan.com

Photo: Pink Peonies

Photo: Vivia Luxury

Mother The Looker Skinny Jean; $196 at piperlime.gap.com

