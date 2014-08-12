The 7 Best Types of Jeans For Women of All Sizes

We guarantee that if we walked into your closet right now, we’d find a whole shelf (or more) dedicated to jeans. However, we’d be willing to bet that you don’t love the way every pair fits. Considering the sheer prevalence of denim styles available to us right now, it’s no wonder that identifying the best jeans for women of all sizes is a challenge.
However, while certain styles do not look good on everyone (hello, mom jeans redux), there happens to be several that universally flatter—despite what you might think.
For example, curvy women tend to think they can’t pull off high-waist denim (thanks in part to that unfortunate Jessica Simpson style mishap), but styles that feature a rise an inch or two above your belly button can be insanely flattering, not to mention chic.
Likewise for petite girls who think they can’t wear baggy boyfriend jeans for fear of being overpowered by material. Wrong! Choosing a baggy cut that’s slim through the legs can work wonders on small frames (slim and baggy might sound like an oxymoron, but it makes sense in the world of denim!)
To prove that on-trend denim can be versatile, we’ve identified the 7 best jeans for women of all sizes—and added photos and shopping picks.
Black Jeans
The beauty of black denim? It quite literally looks good on every single body. They're slimming (woo!), they're cool, and they provide a perfect canvas to build pretty much any type of outfit. They're also remarkable versatile—they look just as good model-off-duty style with an old tee and moto boots as they do with a tucked-in silk blouse, a blazer, and a killer pair of heels. One piece of advice, no matter how you're built: Keep the silhouette slim.
Boyfriend Jeans
There's a reason why boyfriend jeans—baggy, often distressed denim—has been front and center for the last few years: They have a definite cool factor no matter how you style them. And speaking of styling, the beauty of these babies is that they can be worn in a number of ways, from dressy (heels and a blouse) to extra-casual (Converse and a tee.) If you're petite, try picking up a pair in a slimmer cut that are still loose (some retailers are calling these "girlfriend" jeans) so they don't overpower your frame, and keep your top fitted.
Flared jeans
It bugs us when people say you have to only be tall and slim to pull off flares. While they do suit boyish bodies beautifully, they also work for petite girls, plus-size girls, and pear-shaped girls. The trick is knowing what to wear with them. If you're curvy, choose a slimming dark wash with a rise that comes to yor natural waist, and pair your flares with something flattering on top, like a tailored blazer or button-down.
Petite? Chose a high-waist pair of flares that are long enough to cover the tops of your (high) shoes—this will make your legs look miles long.
High-waist jeans
High-waist bottoms get a bad rap, possibly thanks to that unfortunate Jessica Simpson style mishap, but when worn correctly (the rise should be an inch or two above your belly button), they can trick the eye into thinking you’re taller and leaner by elongating your lower body, no matter what shape you are. For the ultimate flattering fit, be sure to choose a dark wash, and to make the elevated waist visible by tucking in a tailored blouse, or opting for a slightly cropped top.
Embellished/Patterned/Patched jeans
There's so much room for creativity with patterned and embellished jeans because of sheer number of options: sequins, gems, patches, and many more. When picking out a pair, be sure you're choosing a denim style you know works for your body.
Ripped Jeans
Ladies, ripped denim has nothing to do with your body type, but more with your attitude. Opt for a pair with a clean shape that'll flatter your figure, and make sure the rips are proportional to your body. For example, if you've got curvy legs, go for two slits at the knee, as opposed to gaping holes. If you're tall and boyish, jeans that are ripped throughout the leg will look amazing on you. And if you're petite, keep the holes fairly small.
Skinny Jeans
Lastly, a classic pair of skinny jeans will work on literally anyone's body. Most are made with a stretch-blend material making it easy to get these tight to your body for a flattering fit. The beauty of skinnies? They go with everything in your closet, from oversize swaters and boots to blazers and heels.
