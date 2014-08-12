The 7 Best Types of Jeans For Women of All Sizes

We guarantee that if we walked into your closet right now, we’d find a whole shelf (or more) dedicated to jeans. However, we’d be willing to bet that you don’t love the way every pair fits. Considering the sheer prevalence of denim styles available to us right now, it’s no wonder that identifying the best jeans for women of all sizes is a challenge.

However, while certain styles do not look good on everyone (hello, mom jeans redux), there happens to be several that universally flatter—despite what you might think.

For example, curvy women tend to think they can’t pull off high-waist denim (thanks in part to that unfortunate Jessica Simpson style mishap), but styles that feature a rise an inch or two above your belly button can be insanely flattering, not to mention chic.

Likewise for petite girls who think they can’t wear baggy boyfriend jeans for fear of being overpowered by material. Wrong! Choosing a baggy cut that’s slim through the legs can work wonders on small frames (slim and baggy might sound like an oxymoron, but it makes sense in the world of denim!)

To prove that on-trend denim can be versatile, we’ve identified the 7 best jeans for women of all sizes—and added photos and shopping picks.