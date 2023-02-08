The Best Jeans for Tall & Long-Legged Ladies That Money Can Buy (Including Some Styles on Sale)

Scroll To See More Images

At 5’8, I’m not exactly supermodel-level tall, but I am lengthy enough to have experienced the difficulty and frustration that so often comes along with trying to find jeans designed with inseams long enough to actually hit my ankles (because no, I’m not into the capri pants look anymore). To be fair, shopping for jeans regardless of your height or body shape isn’t exactly easy, but when you’re on the leggy side, it comes with its own unique list of struggles. Since I was eight or nine years old—and possibly even younger (I had a really sudden growth spurt in the second grade)—-finding bottoms that fit reasonably well and didn’t hit awkwardly on my long legs has been a major issue.

Now, there are some extra-long options on offer, but they’re often ~so~ long that they end up looking like you’ve been shopping around in your dad’s closet or they require a trip to the seamstress to tailor them to fit properly. Sure, ankle-grazing cuts are chic and perfectly on-trend, but when you’re over 5’7, this length can be a struggle to pull off thanks to a lack of longer-inseam styles available on the market. Fortunately, the denim space for tall women has come along way since my youth, and there are surprisingly plenty of chic jean styles to cater to lanky ladies.

One brand that has nailed the long-leg denim category is Amo—a Los Angeles-based apparel company that specializes in making high-quality, comfortable jeans. The brand has an entire section of its website dedicated to long-length jeans so you can shop by style without any added stress. Fellow tall-girl celebrities, like Kendall Jenner, are known to love Amo jeans and with a substantial sale section on the site, it’s worth giving a pair a try. Scroll through below to check out some of my personal favorite pairs to try for yourself.

CJ Wide Leg Resist

Bring the ’70s back with these amazing ultra-wide-leg jeans. This pair would look incredible with a floral blouse.

Frida Beloved

I love wearing light-wash jeans with a dressy blazer and heels to create the ultimate elevated daytime look. The frayed hem on the bottom of this pair is perfect.

Willa Grateful

High-rise, slim-fit and a little bit of flair is the perfect formula for a long-legged jean. The model in this photo is 5’9″ so you have a realistic idea of how the long-legged style will look like IRL.

Frida Back To Life

It can be hard to find slouchy wide-leg jean that hits at the right length. This pair of Frida jeans will give your outfit a causal-chic vibe and can be worn with heels, sneakers or ballet flats.

Tomboy Charmer

The boyfriend jean is a great option if you are over the ultra-high-rise cut but don’t want to commit to the Y2K low-rise style. This pair will hit mid-waist and has a skinnier silhouette through the ankle.

Frida White Oak

White jeans will make their yearly comeback in just a few weeks as spring starts to bloom. The “no white after Labor Day” rule is totally outdated so go ahead and wear these until the weather warms up with a winter-white sweater.

Willa Wistful

Your butt will look amazing in this pair of fitted jeans and that is a fact. A little flair goes a long way and if you’ve been looking for a pair of jeans to wear with heeled boots, you’ve officially found them.