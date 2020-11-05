The Best Jeans for Tall & Long-Legged Ladies That Money Can Buy

Scroll To See More Images

At 5’8, I’m not exactly supermodel-level tall, but I am lengthy enough to have experienced the difficulty and frustration that so often comes along with trying to find jeans designed with inseams long enough to actually hit my ankles (because no, I’m not into the capri pants look anymore). To be fair, shopping for jeans regardless of your height or body shape isn’t exactly easy, but when you’re on the leggy side, it comes with its own unique list of struggles. Since I was eight or nine years old—and possibly even younger (I had a really sudden growth spurt in the second grade)—-finding bottoms that fit reasonably well and didn’t hit awkwardly on my long legs has been a major issue.

Now, there are some extra-long options on offer, but they’re often ~so~ long that they end up looking like you’ve been shopping around in your dad’s closet or they require a trip to the seamstress to tailor them to fit properly. Sure, ankle-grazing cuts are chic and perfectly on-trend, but when you’re over 5’7, this length can be a struggle to pull off thanks to a lack of longer-inseam styles available on the market. Fortunately, the denim space for tall women has come along way since my youth, and there are surprisingly plenty of chic jean styles to cater to lanky ladies. Scroll through below to check out some of my personal favorite pairs to try for yourself.

Levi’s 720 Super High Rise Skinny Jeans

These stretch skinny jeans are available in short, medium, and long (32 inches) inseams, making them the perfect pair for tall people (and those with longer torsos too).

Boohoo Tall High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Designed specifically for those over 5’7, these chic wide-leg jeans fall perfectly below the ankle and actually hit above the belly button. I also have to give props to Boohoo in general, because they have an entire collection of denim for tall folks.

Madewell 10 Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans

These high-rise skinny jeans come in not one, but two different tall-size options—“tall” and “taller.” Aside from the inclusive inseam options, they also fit and flatter like a dream and come in a huge variety of different washes. These have been my go-to skinnies for years.

Ashley Stewart Fearless Skinny Jeans

These high-waisted skinny jeans are offered in short, regular, and tall inseam lengths and are made with a bit of stretch so they’re ridiculously comfortable (even when you’re on the couch WFH).

Topshop Tall Mid Stone Jeans

These vintage-inspired straight leg jeans are available in short, regular, and tall inseams.

ASOS Design Tall Slim Stretch Straight Leg Jeans

These slim-cut mom jeans are modern enough to actually flatter your figure (unlike some of the thrifted pairs I own) and they’re offered in 36 and 38-inch inseams.

Old Navy High-Waisted Kicker Boot-Cut Jeans

Boot cut is back, baby! Now, you can try the revived trend without looking like you’re wearing carpi pants. This pair comes in a long option, which features a 33 1/2 inch inseam.