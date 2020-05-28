Flattering Jeans That You’ll Never Want to Take Off

It’s difficult to find a good pair of jeans online. Everyone’s body type is different, so you never know if what works for one person will work for you. With different waist-lengths and hip sizes, there isn’t really a universally amazing jean brand. If there was, we’d all be buying from them, and all of the other jean companies would vanish from existence. There are such things as favorite jeans though. Every gal has hers. Those jeans that look so good, hug every curve the right way and feel comfortable to boot. When those jeans start to wear out or rip unexpectedly, you’re in such a state of despair, because you know you have to replace them.

If you’re in that tragic mindset right now, don’t fret. We dug through to find the best jeans for you. Yes, that might sound impossible, but the jeans we found are said to be slimming, stretchy, comfortable.

Our picks include skinny and boot-cut jeans in a variety of washes. Whether you like dark or super light, we’ve got you. These jeans are meant to feel like a second skin. You won’t have to constantly pull them up or notice that they’re digging into your stomach. And if you’re super short or tall, we have one pick that is tailored specifically to you, so you don’t have to suffer from exposed ankles or extra fabric.

1. Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women's Modern-Skinny Jean

These slimming and flexible skinny jeans are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle and won’t hold you back. They’re super comfy and lightweight, so if you have to dash to class, you’ll actually be able to run in these jeans. There are more than 10 jean washes to choose from, and with names like Bae and Rachel you can’t go wrong. You can pick from a 27-inch inseam, 29-inch inseam or 31-inch inseam.

2. Amazon Essentials Women's Skinny Jean

If you have trouble finding skinny jeans that are the right length, check out this option. Whether you’re frustrated with the extra jean length puddling at your ankles or annoyed when your new jeans hit mid-calf instead of at the top of your ankle, this Essentials line has you covered. There are short, regular and long jeans available in a variety of washes, including a black wash (pictured) and a light wash. These jeans are a little stretchy and have five standard pockets.

3. Democracy Women's Ab Solution Itty Bitty Boot Jean

If you want a slimming jean that targets your mid-section, this is the jean for you. These boot-cut jeans from Democracy mold to your curves and smooth them out, creating an amazing silhouette. These jeans aren’t so tight that you won’t be able to breathe or feel uncomfortable, though. They have a decent amount of stretch, but they won’t lose their shape in the process. There are multiple washes available, ranging from indigo to blue.