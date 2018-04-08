StyleCaster
We Found 40 of the Best Denim Jackets Out There Right Now

STYLECASTER | Spring Jean Jackets
Photo: Getty Images

The years and the trends come and go, but denim never disappears—or disappoints. The weather is finally just about warm enough to live in denim jackets for the next couple of months, so we’re rounding up dozens of options to complete your wardrobe this season. Maybe you’re looking for a statement jacket with ruffles, embellishments, or maybe even a corset (see slide 15). In the mood for a dash of retro flare? Peep slide 6.

Whatever your denim type is, we’re positive you’re about to find a few ideal pieces for spring. (Already have a jean jacket you adore? Trust, you can never have too many in your closet.) Check out our selects ahead, and happy denim shopping.

1 of 40
STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Denim on Denim
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Oversized & Distressed

Alexander Wang jacket, $695 at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Off-the-Shoulder

Jacket, $1,150 at Balenciaga

STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
The Half Tuck
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
The Peplum

SEA jacket, $575 at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Retro Jacket

Jacket, $400 at Wrangler

STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
White Denim
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Printed Jacket

Off-White Jacket, $765 at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Ruffle Sleeves

3.1 Phillip Lim jacket, $495 at SSense

STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Think Pink
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Blush Jacket

Jacket, $198 at DL1961

STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Gathered Sleeves

Jacket, $580 at Kenzo

STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
The Furry Jacket
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Multi-Denim Trench

Coat, $1,218 at Ksenia Schnaider

STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
The Corset

Jacket, $995 at Jonathan Simkhai

STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Sleeve Effect
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Pearl Embellishments

Jacket, $139.90 at Eloquii

STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Zip Jacket

Jacket, $128 at Levi's

STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Oversized Statement
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Paint Splattered

Jacket, $550 at Acne Studios

STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Red Things

MSGM jacket, $355 at SSense

STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
The Belted Jacket
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Denim Army Jacket

Marques Almeida jacket, $755 at SSense

STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Dark Denim
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Two-Toned

Re/Done jacket, $825 at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Utility Denim
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Embellished Jacket

Jacket, $289 at True Religion

STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
The Modern Suit
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Cropped Jacket

Jacket, $149 at Rachel Roy

STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Light Wash Denim
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Trucker Jacket

Jacket, $55 (was $69.50) at Levi's

STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Collar Club
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
The Side Stripe

Jacket, $79 at ASOS

STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Retro Vibes
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Denim Duster

Jacket, $98 at Gap

STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
The Distressed Denim
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Cotton Candy Pink

Jacket, $295 at Rag & Bone

STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Blue Hues
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
The Shirt Jacket

Jacket, $198 at Parker Smith

STYLECASTER | 40 Denim Jackets You Need Right Now for Spring
Boxy Crop Jacket

Jacket, $77 at Unpublished

