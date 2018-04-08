We Found 40 of the Best Denim Jackets Out There Right Now

The years and the trends come and go, but denim never disappears—or disappoints. The weather is finally just about warm enough to live in denim jackets for the next couple of months, so we’re rounding up dozens of options to complete your wardrobe this season. Maybe you’re looking for a statement jacket with ruffles, embellishments, or maybe even a corset (see slide 15). In the mood for a dash of retro flare? Peep slide 6.

Whatever your denim type is, we’re positive you’re about to find a few ideal pieces for spring. (Already have a jean jacket you adore? Trust, you can never have too many in your closet.) Check out our selects ahead, and happy denim shopping.