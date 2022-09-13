The 10 Best iPhone 14 Cases to Snap Up Right Now—Including Y2K & Barbiecore Options

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Another year, another iPhone model, am I right? News of the debut of the iPhone 14 is hot off the press, which is super exciting. But what’s even more exciting than the phone itself is the case. Do you go for a Y2K checkerboard background, BTS lyrics or leather with a cardholder attached? It’s time to pick your player!

We know you’re probably scrambling to get your hands on a coveted iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro (both are ready for pre-order and become available September 16), so you might as well find your new fave case in the meantime. Lucky for you, we’ve done the digging and gathered the best options. Keep reading for 10 iPhone 14 cases that’ll fit your new phone and look amazing.

Casetify Reset iPhone 14 Case

The Y2K revival isn’t ending anytime soon, so hop on the bandwagon with this checkered phone case from Casetify. Its stunning shades of green are perfect for fall, too. While $78 is on the pricier side, this case is made from partially upcycled phone cases, features EcoShock Protection Technology to prevent your screen from shattering and is compatible with MagSafe (Translation: It’s worth it).

CASEKOO Crystal Clear Case For iPhone 14

You can’t go wrong with a completely clear case, whether you want your iPhone color to shine through or to show off photos and stickers. Customize your case however you’d like with CASEKOO’s Crystal Clear Case. It’s on sale for 48 percent off on Amazon, so grab yours ASAP.

PopSockets iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe Indie Stickers Case

For a nostalgic option, this Indie Sticker case by PopSockets is right up your alley. It’ll remind you of all the arts and crafts days from when you were a child, while still being on-trend with the Y2K revival and weird girl aesthetic.

Kate Spade New York iPhone 14 Pro Case

If having smiley faces covering your phone case isn’t ideal for your workplace or special occasions, slip your iPhone 14 into this floral Kate Spade case. It’s so chic and subtle!

Speck Presidio2 iPhone 14 Pro Case

This Speck iPhone 14 Pro case is not only office-appropriate, but also fall-ready. It’s a deep blue-green color with bronze accents—très chic!

OtterBox Symmetry Series+ iPhone 14 Pro Max Case

If you’re more of a hard shell stan, shop this cute OtterBox case. It’s easy to put on since it’s a single piece, and the durable protection will have your back whenever you accidentally drop your phone.

Incipio Forme iPhone 14 Pro Case

If you’re a neutrals-only type of person, reach for this Incipio phone case that’s covered in gray sketched lines. Incipio cases are made from sustainable materials and provide antimicrobial protection that gets rid of and prevents 99.9 percent of surface bacteria. It’s a win for you and a win for the planet.

Insignia Hard-Shell Case for iPhone 14 Pro

Go for glitter with this pink Insignia iPhone 14 Pro case. The marbled design is so sophisticated and cute. Not to mention, it’s only $14 at Best Buy.

Mujjo Full Leather Wallet iPhone 14 Case

Need a case that’s a bit more elevated? Look no further than Mujjo’s leather wallet case. The cardholder on the back will come in handy whenever you have to whip out your subway card or office ID.

OtterBox Commuter Series Hard Shell iPhone 14 Case

Go all out with this bright pink iPhone 14 case from OtterBox. It’ll match your Barbiecore outfits and also protect your phone from falls and fumbles.