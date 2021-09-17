The iPhone 13 Was Just Announced, But You Bet We’ve Already Scoped Out The Cutest Cases

Scroll To See More Images

Remember when there was just one type of iPhone? Us either. Somehow, we’re up to the 13th generation of smart phones, and of course, Apple is telling us that its latest designs are better than ever. We won’t go too far into specifics. After all, we’re here to tell you about the best and cutest iPhone 13 cases, not so much the best and most-impressive iPhone 13 features. However, the phone’s pro camera system and the Sierra Blue phone color have certainly grabbed our attention. Our TikToks are about to look so fire.

It’s been less than 24 hours since the big phone unveiling, but you bet we’ve searched high and low for the most adorable iPhone 13 cases available. There are a shocking amount already out there to choose from, but we narrowed it down to 9 of our favs—the majority of which are under $40. They include some seriously vibrant patterns, an actually very functional clear case (to show off your new colorful phone), and customizable monogrammed options for a more personalized purchase.

Check out our top iPhone 13 phone case picks below:

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

All Smiles Smiley Face Sticker Case

The ’70s called, and they asked for iPhones to be brought back in time so that they could buy this far-out case. Bring the vibrant retro vibes with you wherever you go and boost your mood while you’re at it—you can’t not smile looking at this number. Not only do you get an adorable design for your case, you’ll also get free shipping and 15% off if you use the code 15OFF at checkout.

Olsenms Clear Case

There are so many gorgeous iPhone 13 colors to choose from, and this clear case gives you the ability to protect your phone while also showing off its hue. Plus, unlike other clear cases, this one promises to prevent any yellowing that naturally happens over time.

Hanging Around Potted Plants Case

Plant Daddies and Plant Mommies alike, this case is for you. Bring your serotonin levels up with this plant phone case that will, at the same time, remind you to water your babies when you get home.

Custom Compostable Case with Engraving

Listen, if you buy something, you should also have the ability to put your name on it. This chic case gives you all the customization powers you could want. Choose the font, the word, and the color. Just try to keep things PG with the word choice, people. There are kids around.

We’re All Human Minimal Face Art Case

If you think cases are cheesy, you haven’t seen this artistic design yet. It looks like it could have its own corner in The Met. Plus, the subtle coloring will never clash with whatever outfit you’ve got on.

Monogram Custom Phone Case

Post your initials all over your phone, or choose your fav three-letter acronym to create a case that’s giving Major Andy Warhol Energy.

Current MOOd Cow Print Case

Cow hide print that isn’t actually cow hide is our jam. The funky design is quirky yet chic. Everything you could want a phone case to be.

Presidio Perfect-Clear iPhone 13 Mini Case

Clumsy people, this case is not to shame you, but to help you. The multi-layer cover can survive a 13-foot drop like it was nothing. Plus, it’s antimicrobial—a feature that’s very reassuring for 2021.