The Best iPad Accessories Under $50

The latest craze over the Apple iPad has sparked plenty of buzz across the web on how it will affect men’s fashion. While every guy seems to have this product on his wishlist, the issue of portability poses some interesting questions: a) will denim companies start producing jeans with one big uni-pocket in back to fit the iPad conveniently, and b) after years of awkwardly holding their wives’ purses in airports, will men finally embrace the “murse” (aka man purse) for the sake of functionality? One apparel company is already capitalizing on the trend by selling suits with pockets on the inside jacket that are big enough to fit the gadget, but something tells us that an additional 1.5 lbs on one side won’t look natural or cute in any way. Oh, the conundrum of being a tech-obsessed man.

Lucky for us ladies, however, this newest gadget doesn’t require us to downgrade our fashion choices. In fact, luxury fashion labels like Gucci and Oscar de la Renta are already giving us chic options to outfit our favorite new functional accessory. But after dropping $500 on the iPad itself, the chances of us jumping to dish out another few hundred to accessorize the thing are slim to none. That’s why we’ve scoured the web for the best and cutest! iPad accessories out there, all for under $50. These fun accessories may not have the luxury label, but we promise they’re just as chic.

iPad Gelli Kaleidoscope cases, $39.99, at case-mate.com.

iPad case sleeve bag, $49.99, at etsy.com

iPad socks in assorted colors, $12.87, at macproonline.com

iPad flexstand, $24.99, at medgestore.com.

iLuv 3.5mm Ultra Portable Speaker, $36.99, at thinkappleipad.com

Ribcage faux leather iPad sleeve, $34.99 at igearusa.com.

iPad skin by Gelaskins, $29.95, at gelaskins.com.

iPad iSound Ice Crystal Clear Compact Speakers, $49.99, at thinkappleipad.com

Monster iPad sleeve, $30, at etsy.com

iPad case sleeve bag, $49.99, at etsy.com

From L to R: Red iPad Stylus Pen, $1.76 at sourcinggate.com; Green Ten One Design for iPad, $1.76, at sourcinggate.com; Yellow iPad Pen Stylus Touch, $3.33, at sourcinggate.com; Pink Ten One Design for iPad, $13.25, at handhelditems.com; Purple metallic Ten One Design for iPad, $1.76, at sourcinggate.com

Red wool felt and brown leather iPad sleeve, $44, at etsy.com

iPad Carrying Cases, $39.99, at medgestore.com

White stars crystal iPad charm, $12.99, at thinkappleipad.com

Vespa scooter iPad decal sticker, $9.99, at etsy.com

CaseCrown Premium Air Cell Padded Briefcase, $34.83, at amazon.com.

Noise isolating stereo headset, $29.99, at thinkappleipad.com

Bling iPad hard shell, $10.93, at sourcinggate.com

iPad skin by Gelaskins, $29.95, at gelaskins.com

Embossed leather iPad case, $19.95, at hdaccessory.com

Perforated snap cases bubble sleeve, $9.60, at sourcinggate.com

