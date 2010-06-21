The Best iPad Accessories Under $50

The latest craze over the Apple iPad has sparked plenty of buzz across the web on how it will affect men’s fashion. While every guy seems to have this product on his wishlist, the issue of portability poses some interesting questions: a) will denim companies start producing jeans with one big uni-pocket in back to fit the iPad conveniently, and b) after years of awkwardly holding their wives’ purses in airports, will men finally embrace the “murse” (aka man purse) for the sake of functionality? One apparel company is already capitalizing on the trend by selling suits with pockets on the inside jacket that are big enough to fit the gadget, but something tells us that an additional 1.5 lbs on one side won’t look natural or cute in any way. Oh, the conundrum of being a tech-obsessed man.

Lucky for us ladies, however, this newest gadget doesn’t require us to downgrade our fashion choices. In fact, luxury fashion labels like Gucci and Oscar de la Renta are already giving us chic options to outfit our favorite new functional accessory. But after dropping $500 on the iPad itself, the chances of us jumping to dish out another few hundred to accessorize the thing are slim to none. That’s why we’ve scoured the web for the best and cutest! iPad accessories out there, all for under $50. These fun accessories may not have the luxury label, but we promise they’re just as chic.

