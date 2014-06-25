The 50 Best International Women Making Music Right Now

During the summer, there’s nothing better than kicking it by the pool with a cold drink in hand, listening to some amazing music. In fact, music is one of the mandatory things to make summer feel like summer.

As much as we like fun tunes on pop radio, they can can get extremely repetitive (especially if they’re vying for the title of “song of summer”), which is why we’re all about discovering as many new musicians as we can. And while we’re not giving up on our Taylor Swifts and our Katy Perrys, turning an ear to the many international women making music right now is a great way to find original, unique, and downright cool jams.

We’ve compiled a list of the 50 best international female artists that you’ll absolutely love this summer, from the ever-popular Iggy Azalea and Rita Ora to those not as well-known in the U.S. like Ella Eyre and Tove Lo. We’re about to expand your music knowledge and introduce your iPod to some great summer jams, so read on and let us know whose music you’re loving!