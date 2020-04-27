These Insulated Wine Growlers Will Elevate Your Next Outdoor Event

Riddle us this, friends: What’s a celebration without wine? Indoors, outdoors — no matter where your party’s taking place, wine is an essential part of any proper soiree. But whether you’re the hostess with the mostest or an attendee volunteering to bring the booze, sometimes it’s in your best interest to ditch the traditional bottle and pour the contents into a pretty insulated wine growler to keep your spirits in the best shape.

Though wine probably isn’t the first alcoholic beverage you think of when you hear the term “growler,” these glass, ceramic or sometimes even plastic bottles are an excellent resource for storing, transporting and serving your favorite drink. And because they’re insulated, your reds stay room temperature while your whites stay cool and crisp (or vice-versa, however you prefer) for hours at a time. Plus, growlers come in all different sizes, so you can BYO cup or contribute a couple bottles in one container. Depending on how much wine your guests can guzzle down in a sitting, we’ve rounded up the best insulated wine growlers for your next outing or soiree.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Highland Peak 64 oz Stainless Steel Insulated Growler

The average bottle of wine contains 25 ounces of alcohol. This insulated growler from Highland Peak can hold up to 64 ounces. You do the math. Whether you’re supplying the spirits at a larger gathering or you know for a fact your friend group can easily get through a couple bottles in one sitting, this flask keeps the wine flowing. The bottle is constructed from 18/8 stainless steel and features a double wall vacuum insulation that keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours, or warm for 12. It’s also 100% condensation-free, so you’ll never have to worry that your tumbler’s going to dampen the rest of your belongings.

2. Summit Legacy Products 25oz Vacuum Insulated Wine Growler

Perfect for romantic picnics and trips to the winery, the Summit Legacy insulated wine growler’s glossy teal casing is so alluring it practically screams “drink from me.” Constructed from 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel and powder coated for maximum durability, this fancy wine bottle features a BPA-free plastic screw-cap to prevent leaks while a silicone sleeve protects against dents and scratches. It holds 25 ounces, or one full bottle, of wine and because it’s vacuum insulated, your favorite spirit stays at its ideal temperature all day long.

3. BrüMate Uncork'd XL 14oz Wine Glass Tumbler

Who says growlers are for sharing? Not BrüMate, that’s for sure. This insulated tumbler is redefining what it means to “BYO.” It holds 14 ounces of wine — aka the perfect individual serving. So the next time you hit up happy hour at your friends house, bring your own drink and leisurely sip. Plus, the cup is triple insulated, so your wine stays the perfect temperature all night long and the exterior is condensation-free, which means you can nurse it and still be able to hold it comfortably.