The 29 Best Instagrams of 2016: Celebrity Edition

This year has been a little difficult. OK, maybe that’s an understatement. We don’t need to run down all of the reasons why 2016 has been a bit of a Dumpster dive, but let’s just say that we’re all a little excited to ring in the new year ASAP. In the meantime, we’re getting introspective about the year in the most lighthearted, non-mood-destroying way possible: By going back and reliving the best celebrity Instagrams of 2016.
And though the year was a total buzz kill, these celebs proved that at least on Instagram, the grass is always green, diamonds sparkle brighter than the sun, and kisses are best delivered upside-down. We took a little stroll down memory lane to relive the best IG moments of 2016, and we found 29 particularly iconic images. Click through to see if our picks align with your favorites—and remember a few reasons why this year wasn’t completely horrible.
January 2016
Amber Rose kicked the new year off with this steamy shot, following it up with a sex-positive talk show, a Dancing with the Stars spot, and her second annual SlutWalk in downtown Los Angeles.
Photo:
instagram
March 2016
"When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL," Kim Kardashian wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
March 2016
Inspired by the hate that rained down after Kardashian's naked selfie, she redid it—with Emily Ratajkowski's sharp tongue (and a couple of middle fingers). "We are more than just our bodies, but that doesn't mean we have to be shamed for them or our sexuality," Ratajkowski wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @emrata
March 2016
Chrissy Teigen captioned this all-too-real pic, "romance."
Photo:
instagram / @chrissyteigen
March 2016
Ciara and Russell Wilson announced their engagement on Instagram with a sweet video; Ciara followed up with this iconic shot. "I Feel Complete. ❤️," she wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @ciara
April 2016
More engagement news, even bigger this time: Blac Chyna captioned this one of herself, her giant engagement ring, and Rob Kardashian with a simple, "YES !...!...!"
Photo:
instagram / @blacchyna
April 2016
Who could ever forget Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's kiss-handstand heard around the world?
Photo:
instagram / @gigihadid
April 2016
Miley Cyrus originally identified this new planet tat "lilbbjupiter," but this is a tattoo of Saturn. Oops. Now the caption reads, "permaaaa skinnnnn arrrrrttttt by daaaa mosssst bad a$$ @laurenwinzer," with a shout to tattoo artist Lauren Winzer.
Photo:
instagram
May 2016
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy reached peak cuteness in this little montage, wearing matching mother-daughter embellished Gucci jackets.
June 2016
Can't forget the time Rihanna reposted a Scottish fan's naughty video of her Glasglow performance.
June 2016
With almost 6 million likes, this Coke ad on Selena Gomez' account became the most-liked Instagram of all time.
Photo:
instagram / @selenagomez
July 2016
Feel (very) free to roll your eyes, but when was the last time you saw this many babes in one place? Taylor Swift herself posted this one, flanked by many of her famous friends, including Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and Karlie Kloss.
Photo:
instagram
July 2016
Taylor Swift bestie Britany LaManna posted this the day after Swift's slightly nauseating Fourth of July party at her mansion in Rhode Island.
Photo:
instagram
July 2016
Jay Z cemented his status as Beyoncé's Instagram husband with this fateful elevator pic. (What is it with this family and elevators?!)
Photo:
instagram
July 2016
Chrissy Teigen posted this pic of husband John Legend while they were both a little drunk. “I regretted that butt photo," he said recently. "At the time, we were both drunk and it was all fun and games. But the next morning I wasn’t too proud of it.”
Photo:
instagram / @chrissyteigen
August 2016
Justin Bieber has since deleted his Instagram, thanks to all of the negative attention he was getting after posting tons of shots of himself and Sofia Richie on IG. The iconic backseat-of-the-car series was just the tip of the iceberg.
Photo:
instagram | @justinbieber
August 2016
Teyana Taylor burned down the VMAs this year (and became a household name) with her performance in Kanye West's "Fade" video, which premiered live that night.
Photo:
instagram / @teyanataylor
September 2016
Solange heralded the release of her latest LP A Seat At The Table sans makeup, with this gorgeous album cover.
Photo:
instagram
September 2016
Katy Perry posted this seriously adorable pic of her foot and beau Orlando Bloom's foot, simultaneously confirming their relationship and giving us serious #relationshipgoals. "When you find your prince," she wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @katyperry
September 2016
In which Kendall Jenner reveals her inner lip tattoo. "Meow," indeed.
Photo:
instagram / @jonboytattoo
October 2016
Rihanna's fans freaked out when she debuted her locs on Instagram. This pic was one of her most-liked all year.
Photo:
instagram / @badgalriri
October 2016
Olivia Wilde made waves when she shared a shot of herself breastfeeding baby Daisy. "My drinking buddy. #neverunderestimatethepowerofawoman," she wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @oliviawilde
October 2016
Bella Hadid's makeup artist Vincent Oquendo posted this one to announce her upcoming Victoria's Secret runway appearance. "Congrats my little baby bells on getting @victoriassecret !" he wrote. "It's been a beautiful ride so far and I can't wait to see what's next!"
Photo:
instagram / @makeupvincent
October 2016
Ashley Graham wore black leather pants to her sister's wedding, and the internet cheered.
Photo:
instagram / @ashleygraham
November 2016
Photo:
instagram
November 2016
Lady Gaga went straight to Trump Tower the night of the election to stage her own mini protest, and we've never loved her more.
Photo:
instagram / @ladygaga
November 2016
Kylie Jenner sent a clear message with this one, posted on Tyga's birthday: He's all mine.
Photo:
instagram
November 2016
Chrissy Teigen took a serious wardrobe malfunction and spun it into comic gold. "Apologies to anyone harmed mentally or physically by my hooha," she wrote, shouting out her hair removal guru. "Dress is#yousefakbar and shoes are@dsquared2 and laser hair removal is@sevlaseraesthetics."
Photo:
instagram / @chrissyteigen
December 2016
Sofia Richie proved that she's one to watch with this epic Complex cover. Haters started posting snake emogis on her IG ever since she started dating Justin Bieber, and the hate didn't stop when they broke up. "When you get called something enough I guess it becomes apart [sic] of your story," she wrote on Instagram.
Photo:
instagram / @sofiarichie