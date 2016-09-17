10 of the Best Chefs to Follow on Instagram for a Food Porn–Filled Feed

With Fashion Month providing a heavy dose of street style, runway looks, and model and celebrity ’grams in your feed, who can blame a woman for craving a little food porn? We can never get enough stunning food photos, even if they’re not the most practical dishes to make IRL. (Hey, that’s what food bloggers are for.)

Following the right chefs on Insta can be the equivalent of gorging on photos of models wearing outfits that are outlandishly pricey and impractical: Fun, indulgent, and inspiring as hell. Are you ever going to wear a denim jacket with ballooning yarn sleeves or make a deep-fried pig’s trotter? Probs not. But you can look and like all you want. With that, here are 10 of our favorite professional chefs to follow on IG.