10 of the Best Chefs to Follow on Instagram for a Food Porn–Filled Feed

With Fashion Month providing a heavy dose of street style, runway looks, and model and celebrity ’grams in your feed, who can blame a woman for craving a little food porn? We can never get enough stunning food photos, even if they’re not the most practical dishes to make IRL. (Hey, that’s what food bloggers are for.)
Following the right chefs on Insta can be the equivalent of gorging on photos of models wearing outfits that are outlandishly pricey and impractical: Fun, indulgent, and inspiring as hell. Are you ever going to wear a denim jacket with ballooning yarn sleeves or make a deep-fried pig’s trotter? Probs not. But you can look and like all you want. With that, here are 10 of our favorite professional chefs to follow on IG.
The masterpieces that raw food and vegan chef Matthew Kenney designs and posts are nothing short of mind-blowing.
Photo:
instagram / @matthewkenneycuisine
Expect artfully arranged and stunningly photographed dishes from Nigella Lawson.
Photo:
instagram / @nigellalawson
There's no food feed more professional, or awe-inspiring, than Alain Ducasse's.
Photo:
instagram / @alainducasse
Japanese food lovers, beware: You're going to want to devour everything Masaharu Morimoto 'grams.
Photo:
instagram / @chef_morimoto
Getting a glimpse of what restaurateur Alice Waters cooks and eats feels personal and a little voyeuristic—in the best sense of the word.
Photo:
instagram / @alicelouisewaters
Tom Colicchio's meat and farm-veggie-laden feed is a reminder of why he became an all-American celebrity chef in the first place.
Photo:
instagram / @tomcolicchio
If minimalist food porn is a thing, then Chicago chef Iliana Regan nails it.
Photo:
instagram / @elizabethrestaurant_and_co
Burgers, pasta, fried chicken, and pizza: David Chang will provide all of the hearty comfort food inspo you need in your life.
Photo:
instagram
Photo:
instagram / @bryceshuman
Follow along with oh-so-cool Mexican chef Daniela Soto-Innes as she posts about her adventures in the kitchen.
Photo:
instagram