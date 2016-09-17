StyleCaster
Share

10 of the Best Chefs to Follow on Instagram for a Food Porn–Filled Feed

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 of the Best Chefs to Follow on Instagram for a Food Porn–Filled Feed

by
10 of the Best Chefs to Follow on Instagram for a Food Porn–Filled Feed
10 Start slideshow
Photo: @matthewkenneycuisine

With Fashion Month providing a heavy dose of street style, runway looks, and model and celebrity ’grams in your feed, who can blame a woman for craving a little food porn? We can never get enough stunning food photos, even if they’re not the most practical dishes to make IRL. (Hey, that’s what food bloggers are for.)

MORE: 10 Vegetarian Cooking Tips from Professional Chefs

Following the right chefs on Insta can be the equivalent of gorging on photos of models wearing outfits that are outlandishly pricey and impractical: Fun, indulgent, and inspiring as hell. Are you ever going to wear a denim jacket with ballooning yarn sleeves or make a deep-fried pig’s trotter? Probs not. But you can look and like all you want. With that, here are 10 of our favorite professional chefs to follow on IG.

MORE: 20 Stealthy Low-Carb Lunches

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

The masterpieces that raw food and vegan chef Matthew Kenney designs and posts are nothing short of mind-blowing.

Photo: instagram / @matthewkenneycuisine

Expect artfully arranged and stunningly photographed dishes from Nigella Lawson.

Photo: instagram / @nigellalawson

There's no food feed more professional, or awe-inspiring, than Alain Ducasse's.

Photo: instagram / @alainducasse

Japanese food lovers, beware: You're going to want to devour everything Masaharu Morimoto 'grams.

Photo: instagram / @chef_morimoto

Getting a glimpse of what restaurateur Alice Waters cooks and eats feels personal and a little voyeuristic—in the best sense of the word.

Photo: instagram / @alicelouisewaters

Tom Colicchio's meat and farm-veggie-laden feed is a reminder of why he became an all-American celebrity chef in the first place.

Photo: instagram / @tomcolicchio

If minimalist food porn is a thing, then Chicago chef Iliana Regan nails it.

Photo: instagram / @elizabethrestaurant_and_co

Burgers, pasta, fried chicken, and pizza: David Chang will provide all of the hearty comfort food inspo you need in your life.

Photo: instagram

Food can double as modern art, as Bryce Shuman proves.

Photo: instagram / @bryceshuman

Follow along with oh-so-cool Mexican chef Daniela Soto-Innes as she posts about her adventures in the kitchen.

Photo: instagram

Next slideshow starts in 10s

13 Full-Coverage Foundations to Help You Fake Flawless Skin

13 Full-Coverage Foundations to Help You Fake Flawless Skin
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share