Chic Incense Burners to Give Your Space a Peaceful Ambiance

Aromatherapy is one of the best ways to not only create a soothing, relaxed ambiance but to also make your home or apartment smell like a dream come true. Incense burners work to create a fragrant smoke that’s potent enough to release a scented aroma when they burn, giving your space an instant fragrance that can last for hours. Aside from their aromatic and aesthetic appeal, they also serve a wide array of additional benefits, including functioning as an effective insect repellant, reducing odors after cooking (or in the bathroom), and used as a meditation or yoga sidekick. Incense has long been used for a wide range o spiritual purposes, accompanying many religious ceremonies, but it’s also linked with offering health benefits as well.

Incense is associated with stimulating brain function and lowering heart rate, it’s also a great way to help you relax and boost your mood after a long and stressful day. So whether you’re looking for a natural way to give your space a peaceful setting or nice scent or simply want to add some spiritual flavor to your current home decor set-up, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite incense burners to try for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. COTTON CRAFT Wood Incense Burner

This handmade, coffin-style incense burner holder features an assortment of festive brass inlays depicting the moon and the sun. This set comes with two holders, as well as a hidden compartment to stow your incense sticks. Each incense holder measures twelve inches long, two inches wide, and two inches in depth.

2. SPACEKEEPER Ceramic Backflow Incense

This beautiful ceramic incense burner set also comes with one mat, thirty incense sticks, 120 incense cones, and one tweezer. The backflow burner can also be used with both incense sticks or cones, and the incense cones included come in a variety of scents, including rich sandalwood, soothing lavender, and invigorating green tea.

3. Wooden Incense Burner

This deluxe wooden incense burner features an elegant brown finish ash catcher and is designed with two holes on each side to make mixing different scents together for a customized aroma super easy. It’s also strong enough to be used in larger spaces.