The Best Fashion Illustration Bloggers on the Rise

Since 2009 saw a surge in fashion bloggers’ rise to fame, girls like Tavi, Rumi, and Jane are becoming household names faster than we can say Maison Martin Margiela. These girls (and some boys- BryanBoy, we haven’t forgotten about you!) blog, tweet, and photograph all of their adventures in fashion from their newly claimed front row seats at fashion week to their own styling creations within the walls of their bedrooms. But what about all of the fashion illustration bloggers out there who are not only commenting on the latest looks from the runway, but are reinterpreting them into their own works of art?

Here, we give a little slice of the limelight to some of the talented fashion illustrators out there who we think will be the next bloggers to steal the spotlight — some are already well on their way.



Garance Dor:





You probably know her as the street style blogger who fell in love with another street style blogger (aka The Sartorialist‘s Scott Schuman) — proof that real life fashion fairy tales do happen. We love the Parisian blogger’s illustrations just as much as her photos. Tweet @garancedore.

Paper Fashion:





Illustrating another fashion blogger, Jane Aldridge of Sea of Shoes (above) was a smart move for the young artist, as Aldridge then tweeted out the artwork to all of her fans, bringing Kathryn of Paper Fashion instant recognition. She also did an illustration of Style Rookie‘s Tavi, above. Tweet @Paperfashion.

Sarah Hankinson:





Hankinson’s creations are beautiful and delicate. They would make the perfect decorative accents to any bare walls we have left at home.



Sabine Pieper:





The talented artist behind Sabine Pieper has not only caught our attention — she’s gained some serious cred with major fashion magazines like Elle UK. Her tough-girl chic illustration above will be featured in the magazine’s February 2010 issue.



Erin Petson:





Erin Petson’s creations are whimsical and playful, uplifting and inspirational. Petson uses a variety of mixed media to create her illustrations — we wouldn’t mind slipping these sexy, strappy peep-toe shoes above onto our own feet.



Birdy & Me:





Kelly Smith of Birdy & Me takes the most beautiful looks on the runway and reinterprates them into her own creative — albeit super realistic — visions. These examples taken from Nina Ricci’s runway, Mulberry’s S/S ’08 collection, and Mary-Kate Olsen’s own style are just a few examples of prints that you can purchase on Smith’s website. Tweet @birdyandme.



Igor + Andr:







Danny Roberts of Igor+Andr has become somewhat of mini celeb blogger among the fashion set, having already been featured in Teen Vogue. Plus, he’s taken blogging to a whole new level with an illustration blogger series that includes images of all the “greats” like Fashiontoast’s Rumi Neely, Susie Bubble, Tavi of Style Rookie, and 4th and Bleeker‘s Alexandra Spencer (above). Bloggers are no longer gaining inspiration from magazine editors and celebs — they are taking inspiration from other bloggers. Tweet @danny_roberts.



Workable Fixative:





This Australian blogger utilizes vibrant colored pencil hues to recreate editorials from some of her favorite fashion shoots. Mariacarla and Gemma look positively regal in the illustrations above.

