Ice Cream Scoopers That’ll Make Evening Desserts Effortless

If you like a weekly or nightly scoop of ice cream, you probably have a love-hate relationship with your ice cream scooper. Using your scooper gets what you love into a bowl, but it can be painful, frustrating and require just a little bit too much elbow grease. You might just give up and eat the entire pint. That’s what we would do that. So it’s time to get an ice cream scooper that can do the work. That’s why we found the best ice cream scoopers for you.

These scoopers are durable enough to handle any frozen-solid container. These three picks will cut right through the ice and deliver you a mouth-watering scoop straight into your bowl. They also look a little different than your traditional scooper, that’s because you can reinvent the wheel—or one of the most important dessert utensils. Two of our recommendations have ergonomic handles, so you don’t hurt your hands or get too much of a workout trying to pry a single scoop of ice cream out. One of our selections even has a spade-like scooper, which means you get double the ice cream with just one scoop and less effort.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. BALCI Ice Cream Scoop

This ice cream scoop was designed with the ice cream eater in mind. Made out of stainless steel, this scoop is pointed at the end, which is better for stabbing into those frozen-solid pints. Your hand won’t hurt either with the BPA-free ergonomic handle. It’s configured so it doesn’t slip when you’re scooping. This dishwasher-safe scooper comes in pink, purple, red, green, blue and black.

2. Norpro, black Nonstick Anti-Freeze Ice Cream Scoop

Take some of the effort out of scooping ice cream. It has special defrosting fluid on the inside of the handle, so the ice cream won’t slow it down. This classic black scoop also is made out of aluminum and designed for both right- and left-handers. Some shoppers have said that the scooper even seems to soften the ice cream. Just make sure to hand-wash the scoop to protect the coating.

3. Spring Chef Ice Cream Scoop with Comfortable Handle

This metal scoop is not messing around. It’s designed like a gardening spade, so it can dig into that rock-hard ice cream easily. You won’t have to fight with the scooper anymore with this pick. You’ll get a good proportion of ice cream in your bowl with its larger design, unlike smaller scoops. It also works on melons, peppers and any food that requires scooping. It comes in black, mint, pink and red.