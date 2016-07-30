StyleCaster
25 Completely Gratuitous Ice Cream Dessert Recipes

by
Not sure if you’re aware of this already (since we’ve already been celebrating it), but July is National Ice Cream month, which, for ice cream lovers everywhere—i.e. everyone, clearly—is kind of a big deal.
You don’t really need an excuse to eat the cold, creamy treat any month of the year, but during the peak heat of summer it’s especially apropos—and slightly less guilt-inducing than, say, downing a deluxe brownie sundae in the middle of January—not that we’re judging.

Up next, 20 gloriously decadent, totally gratuitous ice cream recipes—because if you’re ever going to make a salted caramel ice cream cake or gorgeous fruit ice cream tart, it’s during the dog days of summer, amirite?

1 of 25

Homemade Choco Taco

Ashlee Marie

Cherry Ripple Ice Cream Bars

Delicious Magazine

Reese's Ice Cream Cake

Lemons for Lulu

Coconut Avocado Popsicles

The Little Epicurean

Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Bars

Life Made Sweeter

Ice Cream Tart

Sugar et al

No-Fry Fried Ice Cream

The Fork Bite

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwiches

Mel's Kitchen Cafe

Coffee Ice Cream Cake

The Little Epicurean

Caramel Brownie Ice Cream Sundae

What's Gaby Cooking

Hot Fudge Double Scooped Ice Cream Sundae

Half Baked Harvest

Ice Cream Sundae with Bourbon Caramel Sauce

Cup of Jo

Brownie Ice Cream Sundae Cake

Neighbor Food Blog

Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sundae

Celebrating Sweets

Cake Batter Fudge Brownie Ice Cream Cake

Life Love and Sugar

S'mores Ice Cream Cupcakes

A Pumpkin and a Princess

Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream Cake

Diary of a Recipe Collector

Salted Chocolate Caramel Ice Crem Cake

Coley Cooks

Summer Berry Ice Cream Cake

Camille Styles

Toffee Almond Ice Cream Pops

Baking a Moment

Mint Chocolate Brownie Ice Cream Bars

Chelsea's Messy Apron

Caramel Snickerdoodle Gelato Sandwich

Love from the Oven

Churro Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chelsea's Messy Apron

Dulce de Leche Ice Cream Sandwich

Tasty Kitchen

Malted Chocolate Toffee Ice Cream Sandwiches

Tutti-Dolci

