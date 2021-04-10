Get Hydrated With These Colorful Motivational Water Bottles

Scroll To See More Images

Do you not drink enough water? Honestly, it can be super hard to keep track of how much water you’re drinking per day. If you use regular old water glasses, you’ll lose count before noon. Water hydration apps also require extra effort (and for you to remember to enter in how much you’ve drank). Let’s be real, you’ll forget about those within a week. That’s why many people are turning to some of the best hydration tracking water bottles on Amazon.

These brightly colored bottles are large, motivating, reliable and easy to carry around. They have time marks along with inspiring phrases like “don’t give up” and “almost there.” It’s like having your own personal water coach. The water bottles are also designed to have you meet your water goal by 7 p.m., so you won’t be drinking a ton of water late into the night and running to the bathroom four times before bed.

Aside from the cute and colorful designs, these water bottles are durable. They’ve got leak-proof caps, built-in straws and carrying straps, so you won’t find yourself drenched in water from a leaky top. Plus, they’re BPA- and toxin-free and won’t leave your water tasting plasticky.

We rounded up the four best water bottles below. We found some options that are 32 oz. and others that can hold a full gallon. They come in so many colors that you’re bound to find one that matches your aesthetic.

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘Style To The People’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for millennial and Gen Z women who want to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and lifestyle coverage is equal parts informative and inspiring, and at once aspirational yet attainable. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Giotto 32oz Leakproof BPA Free Drinking Water Bottle This BPA-free water bottle has a leak-proof lid and convenient carrying strap. It can hold up to 32 oz. of water and has handy time markers and motivational phrases to make sure you drink enough water every day. There are 17 different color options to choose from. Giotto 32oz Leakproof BPA Free Drinking… $17.99 buy it

2. Venture Pal Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle Guzzle down your daily amount of water with this flip-top water bottle. The mouth is wide enough for you to put ice cubes inside to keep your water cold. The water bottle sets hydration goals at two hour increments, so you can stay on schedule. It’s surprisingly lightweight and leak-proof, too. Venture Pal Large 1 Gallon Motivational… $19.99 buy it

3. Cactaki 32 oz Water Bottle This 32 oz. water bottle has an easy push-to-open design. You also receive a bonus recipe book that will include water infusion recipes to make drinking water more fun. The time markers and water illustrations reinforce how much progress you’re making with your hydration goals. Plus, the clear design makes it easy to see how much you have left to go. Cactaki 32 oz Water Bottle $18.95 buy it