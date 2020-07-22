Here’s Why Humidifiers Are The Unassuming Beauty “Tool” You Didn’t Know You Needed

Scroll To See More Images

We get it—humidifiers aren’t exactly glamorous or excitement-inducing, but they do have a solid reputation for a slew of wellness-boosting benefits aside from adding moisture to dry or stuffy air. Most of us have used them to help us ward off a stubborn cold by helping to open up stuffy airways and loosen mucus, but they actually have even more to offer than helping us heal and breathe better.

Dry weather and indoor cooling and heating systems can wreak havoc on the health of our skin, leaving us with dry patches galore, and sallow, dull-looking complexions. Investing in a moisturizer can not only add more moisture to your room (especially if you sleep with it running on all night), but it can also help you existing hydrating serums and moisturizing creams work better because it helps to seal in moisture and help your products sink in rather than just sitting on top of your skin. Yes, this is precisely why so many estheticians use steam therapy during facials. Fortunately, however, you can reap the same benefits right from your own home with one of these affordable skin-enhancing humidifiers.

1. Homasy Cool Mist Humidifier Diffuser

This effective yet aesthetically pleasing humidifier not only adds moisture to small rooms, but it’s also designed with convenient adjustable settings, including an auto shut-off features and sleep mode.

2. Honeywell HCM350W Germ Free Cool Mist Humidifier

This cool-mist humidifier is designed with a one-gallon tank, which allows it to add moisture to the air for up to twenty-four hours straight. Not only is it super quiet, but it’s also equipped with UV technology to prevent germs.

3. Pure Enrichment MistAir Humidifier

Designed with a 1.5-liter water tank, this humidifier works continuously for up to sixteen hours. It also features thoughtful bonus settings, including a night light and automatic shut-off.