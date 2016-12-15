StyleCaster
The Best Huge Bags That Are Cute Enough to Travel With

Lauren Caruso
by
Best Huge Travel Bags
Photo: Getty Images

Raise your hand if you’ve ever packed all your stuff for a trip home in one of those drawstring Adidas pseudo-backpacks, only to realize 80 percent of your stuff doesn’t fit. (Ditto goes for the Nike bag with the thick shoulder strap you used to use for soccer, which may or may not make all your stuff smell like grass no matter how many times you’ve washed it since high school.) It makes even a short weekend trip all the more stressful: How are you possibly going to bring home three pairs of shoes, two dresses, four sweaters, and a second coat just in case?

Because fumbling with six tote bags filled with underwear on public transportation is never cute, we found 15 huge-but-chic travel bags that are roomy as hell for you to lug all your stuff home, or wherever you’re off to for the holidays. This way, you won’t have to dust off your carry-on luggage or deal with the embarrassment of your thongs spilling into the floor of your Amtrak. Ahead, our favorite weekenders, zip-closure totes, and generally large AF bags that’ll fit more than one lonely outfit change.

ASOS Metallic Slouchy Carryall, $38; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS

Cuyana Oversized Carryall Tote, $265; at Cuyana

 

Photo: Cuyana

Madewell East-West Transport Tote, $178; at Madewell

 

Photo: Madewell

Everlane The Dipped Weekender, $115; at Everlane

 

 

Photo: Everlane

Almare 24H Weekend Tote, $429; at Club Monaco

 

Photo: Club Monaco

Baggu Sailor Striped Weekender, $90; at Whimsy + Row

 

Photo: Baggu

Barneys New York Large Weekender Bag, $195; at Barneys New York

 

 

Photo: Barneys New York

Mossimo Supply Co. Canvas Weekender Handbag, $34.99; at Target

 

Photo: Target

La Perla Weekend Bag, $2,033; at Farfetch

 

Photo: La Perla

H&M Suede Shopper, $129; at H&M

 

Photo: H&M

Deux Lux Weekender Bag, $75; at Shopbop

 

Photo: Deux Lux

Rebecca Minkoff Whyth Weekender, $550; at Rebecca Minkoff

 

Photo: Rebecca Minkoff

Herschel Supply Co. Sparwood Duffle, $79.99; at Herschel Supply

Photo: Herschel Supply

Tommy Hilfiger Exclusive Color Block Weekend Bag $121; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS

Zara Leather Tote, $89.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

