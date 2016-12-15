The Best Huge Bags That Are Cute Enough to Travel With

Raise your hand if you’ve ever packed all your stuff for a trip home in one of those drawstring Adidas pseudo-backpacks, only to realize 80 percent of your stuff doesn’t fit. (Ditto goes for the Nike bag with the thick shoulder strap you used to use for soccer, which may or may not make all your stuff smell like grass no matter how many times you’ve washed it since high school.) It makes even a short weekend trip all the more stressful: How are you possibly going to bring home three pairs of shoes, two dresses, four sweaters, and a second coat just in case?

Because fumbling with six tote bags filled with underwear on public transportation is never cute, we found 15 huge-but-chic travel bags that are roomy as hell for you to lug all your stuff home, or wherever you’re off to for the holidays. This way, you won’t have to dust off your carry-on luggage or deal with the embarrassment of your thongs spilling into the floor of your Amtrak. Ahead, our favorite weekenders, zip-closure totes, and generally large AF bags that’ll fit more than one lonely outfit change.