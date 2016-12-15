15 Best Hostess Gifts No Matter What Party You’re Attending

Modern culture has let go of a lot of customs, but one that’s held strong is the hostess gift. It’s a small, thoughtful way to let the host of your party know that you’re grateful they went out of their way to invite you. You definitely don’t want to be the person showing up without one this holiday. Whether it’s your bestie or your boss or your partner’s parents, bringing a small gift to say “thank you” is definitely appreciated.

There are plenty of customary gifts people are happy to receive. A small house plant, delicious chocolates, a pretty tea pot or colorful napkins. Your best bet is to try to match the gift to what you know of the person’s personality.

We’ve collected some of the sweetest gifts any hostess would be happy to have that will make you look like a gracious attendee.