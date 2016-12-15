StyleCaster
15 Best Hostess Gifts No Matter What Party You’re Attending

15 Best Hostess Gifts No Matter What Party You’re Attending

Leah Faye Cooper
by
15 Best Hostess Gifts No Matter What Party You’re Attending
Modern culture has let go of a lot of customs, but one that’s held strong is the hostess gift. It’s a small, thoughtful way to let the host of your party know that you’re grateful they went out of their way to invite you. You definitely don’t want to be the person showing up without one this holiday. Whether it’s your bestie or your boss or your partner’s parents, bringing a small gift to say “thank you” is definitely appreciated.

There are plenty of customary gifts people are happy to receive. A small house plant, delicious chocolates, a pretty tea pot or colorful napkins. Your best bet is to try to match the gift to what you know of the person’s personality.

We’ve collected some of the sweetest gifts any hostess would be happy to have that will make you look like a gracious attendee.

A party-ready game set.
BoxFox Tis The Season Game Set, $42 at BoxFox

A festive box of chocolates.
Oh! Nuts 20 Count Covered Oreos, $30 at Amazon

Chic cheese-markers.
Woodwaves Inc. Arrow Cheese-Markers, $19.95; at Woodwaves

Splashy stationery.
Sugar Paper Leopard Print Note Set, $26; at Sugar Paper

An assortment of fine teas.
Kusmi Tea One Moment, One Tea Gift Set, $27 at Kusmi Tea

Luxe cocktail glasses.
Mark and Graham Set of Two Gold-Rimmed Coupes, $39; at Mark and Graham

A small, simple house plant.
CB2 Potted Eucalyptus Plant, $34.95; at CB2

An aromatic candle.
Capri Blue Mini Capri Blue Jar Candle, $10; at Anthropologie

Block-print napkins.
Roller Rabbit Set of Four Khamak Napkins, $35 at Roberta Roller Rabbit

A porcelain tea set.
Ursula Teapot, $27 at anthropologie.com

Plush potholders.
G.U.S. Suede Handle Holders and Trivets/Potholders, $15 each; at Great Useful Stuff

A multi-use bar tool.
Crab bar tool, $20 at Nordstrom

A cool set of coasters.
Louise Bourgeois: Tapestry Coasters, $28; at MoMA Store

Floral-infused body oil.
Petal Multi-Use Oil, $28; at Urban Outfitters

A chic bottle stopper.
Bertie Bottle Stopper, $12 at anthropologie.com

